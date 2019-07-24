caption Check out the largest migrating sand dune in Denmark, the dune of Råbjerg Mile. source PhotographerCW / Getty Images

Denmark is more than just Copenhagen.

For more big city vibes, check out Aarhus, the second-largest municipality in Denmark.

Take in Denmark’s scenic water views at Thy National Park and the island of Møn.

See Råbjerg Mile, the largest migrating sand dune in Denmark.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Copenhagen may be the most obvious city to visit in Denmark, however, the Scandinavian country has more to offer visitors than the hustle and bustle of its most populated city. From ancient cities to coastal communities, there’s more to see in Denmark than you might think like Viking fjords, cultural museums, and gorgeous seaside landscapes.

Although Denmark’s capital city is still worth a visit, here are 10 places to visit in Denmark that aren’t Copenhagen.

Snack on street food from around the world at Aarhus Street Food

caption Aarhus Street Food is an open-air market located in Denmark’s second-largest​ municipality. source t-lorien / Getty Images

Check out the Aarhus Street Food, located in Aarhus, Denmark. Within the market, you’ll find street food like Bahn-mi sandwiches, traditional Danish dishes, and tacos prepared by over 30 street kitchens and bars, according to the Visit Aarhus tourism website.

Walk inside of a rainbow at the ARoS Aarhus Art Museum

caption The colorful walkway sits above a courtyard at the museum and opened in 2011. source James D. Morgan / Getty Images

After lunch, hop on over to the Aros Art Museum in Aarhus where you can take a stroll through Olafur Eliasson’s “Your rainbow panorama” exhibit. The colorful walkway sits above a courtyard at the museum and opened in 2011. As you walk through, check out the impressive view of the city and the water.

This national park offers a little bit of everything for everyone in your group

caption Thy National Park is great for the entire family. source Westend61 / Getty Images

Looking for sweeping coastal views? Check out Thy National Park in Denmark’s Northwest Jutland. The vast green space opened in 2008 and is home to dune formations, kid-friendly beaches, clear lakes, a lighthouse built in 1843, picnic areas, hiking trails, and more.

Bring your camera for gorgeous cliff views on the island of Møn

caption Møns Klint is a beautiful piece of natural scenery. source Robert Neumann / Getty Images

Møns Klint is located on the island of Møn in southeast Denmark and is commonly referred to as “the white cliffs,” according to the Møns Klint tourism website. Vacationers and locals alike enjoy Møns Klint for its breathtaking views of the Baltic Sea and precipitous mountain views.

Make sure to take a stroll along the wooden boardwalk for a sweeping view and head down to the beach where you may even find a few fossils near the water.

Play in the sand at Denmark’s biggest perpetually-shifting sand dune in Skagen

caption Råbjerg Mile is Denmark’s largest perpetually-shifting sand dune. source PhotographerCW / Getty Images

Check out the largest migrating sand dune in Denmark, the dune of Råbjerg Mile. Each year, the dune moves roughly 49 feet closer to the top of the Scandinavian country.

It’s a popular sightseer destination visited by more than 250,000 people visit each year and is suitable for tourists of all ages. Just keep an eye out for quicksand.

The historic lighthouse in Lokken, Denmark was built in 1900 and stands 75-feet tall

caption The Lokken Lighthouse sits near the whitesand beaches of Denmark. source Raimund Linke / Getty Images

Given its location to the sea, a trip to Denmark wouldn’t be complete without a stop at a lighthouse. If you’re already planning to visit the Råbjerg Mile sand dune, make sure to swing by the Rubjereg Knude while you’re in the area.

Walk the globe in a matter of minutes at this park in Verdenskortet, Denmark

caption Verdenskortet is an entire map of the world located at Lake Klejtrup, Denmark. source Rüdiger Stehn / Flickr

You may consider yourself a world traveler, but what if you could walk the globe in a matter of minutes? Now you can do just that at Verdenskortet, which appropriately translates to “the world map.”

The unique outdoor attraction contains a mini-map of the world, roughly 147-feet by 295-feet, made from dirt and soil. After your done, stop at the on-site cafe for a bite to eat. A ticket is required for entry to Verdenskortet.

Indulge your inner-child for a trip down memory lane with a visit to Lego House in Billund, Denmark

caption Entrance of the Legoland park on September 1, 2018 in Billund, Denmark. source Didier Messens / Getty Images

It’s where the very first Legoland theme park opened up and is the original Lego factory. Inside of the Lego House, which looks like it’s made from giant Lego pieces, you’ll find more than 25 million Lego bricks. Lego House offers several different experience zones, terraces, Lego store, and restaurants.

Tickets may be required for entry to certain areas.

Hit the high seas just like the Vikings did in Roskilde, Denmark

caption You can set sail just like the Vikings. source Ole Jensen / Getty Images

If taking a trip aboard a Nordic ship is on your bucket list, then you won’t want to miss the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde, Denmark. You can set sail just like the Vikings (and even dress like them, too) when you visit the museum in the summer months.

There’s also a Viking Ship Hall where you can see five original boats that date back to the 11th century, as well as other historical exhibits. The Viking Ship Museum is open days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and until 5 p.m. in the summertime.

Marvel at this giant sculpture that sits on the shore of the North Sea

caption The display sits along the seashore and was unveiled in 1995. source DEA / G. WRIGHT / Getty Images

Svend Wiig Hansen’s giant sculptures in southern Denmark are not to be missed. Located in the city of Esbjerg, the Danish artist erected four white concrete statues known as “Man meets the Sea.”

The display sits along the seashore and was unveiled in 1995.