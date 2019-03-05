13 places to travel to in New York that aren’t the city

caption New York City is a popular travel destination, but there’s a lot more to see in New York state. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Millions of people visit New York City each year but there’s a lot more to see in New York state than just the city.

In New York state, there a lot of waterfalls, national parks, and museums.

In Poughkeepsie, New York, visitors can enjoy one-of-a-kind river views on the Walkway Over the Hudson.

Sylvan Beach, New York, offers a historic amusement park and plenty of places to golf.

Although New York City is known for being a popular destination for tourists, New York state as a whole is home to many cities, towns, and villages that are also worth exploring

From mountains and waterfalls to historic sites and national parks, here are 13 places to visit in New York that aren’t the five boroughs of New York City.

Travelers can enjoy views of Niagara Falls while in New York.

Niagara Falls is one of the natural wonders of the US and it can be viewed from the city of the same name that’s located on Niagara River.

Visitors can go to the Niagara State Park to see the famous waterfalls, tour local vineyards, and go on bicycle tours.

In Poughkeepsie, New York, visitors can enjoy impressive views of the Hudson River.

caption Poughkeepsie is located in the Hudson Valley. source iStock

While in Poughkeepsie, you can walk over the historic Walkway Over the Hudson, an elevated walking bridge that allows people to walk above the Hudson River. Individuals can also explore the Locust Grove Estate, a museum and nature preserve, or catch a show at the famous Bardavon Opera House.

There are a lot of things to see in New York’s capital city.

caption The New York State Capitol Building is in Albany, New York. source iStock

While in Albany, the capital city of New York, visitors can check out the Irish American Heritage Museum, New York State Capitol Building, and the New York State Museum. They can also go skiing, check out zip-lining adventure courses, or visit nature preservations.

New York’s Hyde Park offers some famous historic sites.

In Hyde Park, visitors can visit the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum or take a guided tour of “Val-Kill,” a national historic site dedicated to first-lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

There are plenty of museums to visit in Hempstead, Long Island.

caption The Cradle of Aviation Museum focuses on Long Island’s role in the history of aviation. source Wikimedia Commons/Sullynyflhi [Public domain]

Located in Long Island, New York, Hempstead is known for having some impressive museums.

The area’s African American Museum, which is often referred to as the African American Museum of Nassau County, celebrates both local and national African-American artists. It also holds celebrations for Black History Month and Kwanzaa every year.

Other museums in the area also include the Cradle of Aviation Museum (dedicated to Long Island’s aviation history) and the Long Island Children’s Museum.

In Huntington, New York, individuals can tour a place where famous movies and music videos have been filmed.

caption The Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate is located in Long Island. source Wikimedia Commons/Lolalatorre [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Here, visitors can tour the Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate, a grand, historic hotel on Long Island. It’s situated in the West Hills area of Huntington, New York.

The estate was prominently featured in Taylor Swift’s 2014 music video for “Blank Space.” It was also the filming location for significant parts of the classic film “Citizen Kane.”

The Huntington area also has live music at The Paramount and impressive views at the Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve.

Those who enjoy history might appreciate a visit to Saratoga National Historical Park in New York.

Located in Stillwater, New York, the Saratoga National Historical Park is a popular travel destination for those who want to watch battle re-enactments from the Revolutionary War.

While in the park, visitors can also see the Saratoga Monument, a 155-foot stone pillar that was created in the late 1800s. During certain times of the year, visitors can climb the stairs inside of the monument to witness an impressive view of the Hudson River Valley.

In Howes Caves, New York, visitors can go exploring underground.

Located in Howes Cave, Schoharie County, New York, Howe Caverns is filled with underground caves. Those who visit can go on an organized tour or explore on their own. Visitors can also visit Secret Caverns to walk through caves and visit an underground waterfall.

Fans of literature might be familiar with Sleepy Hollow, New York.

caption Tours of Philipsburg Manor are only available during certain seasons. source Wikimedia Commons/Bestbudbrian [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Located in the Hudson Valley, Sleepy Hollow, New York, is a village known for its mention in famed author Washington Irving’s tale “The Legends of Sleepy Hollow.”

During some seasons, visitors can tour the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery where famous individuals like Washington Irving, Andrew Carnegie, and Elizabeth Arden have been buried. Visitors can also go on tours of Kykuit, the Rockefeller family’s historic estate, and Philipsburg Manor, a historic building from the 1700s.

The destination is especially popular in the fall when visitors can experience Halloween-inspired attractions like haunted houses and hay rides.

Visitors can enjoy scenic views from the New York regions of the Thousand Islands.

caption Boldt Castle is located in the Thousand Islands region of New York. source iStock

Near the border of the US and Canada in the Saint Lawrence River, the Thousand Islands actually include more than 1,500 small islands. Although some of them are located in Canada, many of them are located in New York state.

Visitors can tour historic battle sites from 1812, go on scenic boat tours, lounge on the beaches of Wellesley Island State Park, go fishing, explore the antique boat museum, and visit the famous landmarks like the 120-room Boldt Castle.

Oswego, New York offers cultural attractions along Lake Ontario.

caption Oswego is located along Lake Ontario. source Flickr/thedeity315/Creative Commons

Oswego is located on Lake Ontario at the mouth of the Oswego River. This area is the location of the famous Oswego Speedway race track that was first paved in the ’50s.

The city also has the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum, which shares the story of 982 refugees from World War II who came to the United States during the Holocaust and were temporarily housed in Oswego.

Other museums in the area include the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego, which focuses on the history and culture of the Oswego River and other local bodies of water, and the Richardson-Bates House, an opulent Oswego residence from the 1800s.

New York’s Sylvan Beach offers a historic amusement park and plenty of places to golf.

caption Visitors can see the Erie Canal while in Sylvan Beach. source Wikimedia Commons/DASonnenfeld [CC BY-SA 4.0]

Located in Sylvan Beach in Oneida County, New York, the Historic Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is filled with classic rides like bumper cars as well as more modern roller coasters. Those who visit can play a variety of arcade and carnival games, too.

While in Sylvan Beach, visitors can also go fishing and kayaking or visit one of the area’s many golf courses.

Visitors can try a new winter sport in the Adirondack Mountains.

caption People can visit the mountains year-round. source iStock

Spanning more than 6 million acres, the Adirondack Mountains are located in northeastern New York. Many visitors flock to the area during the colder months to partake in winter activities like cross-country skiing and ice climbing (for experienced climbers).

During other seasons, visitors can walk across the treetops on the Wild Walk walkway, go kayaking, or partake in other sports and excursions.