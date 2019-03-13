16 places you should visit in the United Kingdom that aren’t London

caption This isn’t the only place to visit in the UK. source Ale Argentieri/Shutterstock

London has a lot to offer, but there are lots of other amazing cities in the UK.

When you think of the United Kingdom, the first place that comes to mind is probably London. The bustling city is a favorite, popular for being rich in history, culture, style, and, of course, great food. A visit to London always makes for an exciting vacation, but the UK is made up of a lot more than just one city.

There are so many other places you can travel to in the UK aside from London that have just as much history, beauty, and charm (if not more), and you should try to make it to at least a few of them. Here are some of the other beautiful options:

caption Tenby, Wales. source Tim-Hill/ iStock

Located right on the coast in Wales, Tenby is a popular tourist destination worth traveling to. There are plenty of beaches for relaxing and fishing, coastal walks like the Pembrokeshire Coast Path for those who want to get more active, and lots of history with museums and historic sites, including Picton Castle.

It’s also only a short boat ride away from two islands, Caldey Island and St. Catherine’s, which are small, calm spots to get some beautiful views.

Bath is known as one of the most beautiful cities in England.

caption Bath, England. source csfotoimages/ iStock

Bath is located in the countryside in South West England, but it’s still a popular tourist destination that delivers so much culture. It’s famous for its Roman Baths (which is where the name comes from), hot springs, and beautiful architecture.

While there, you can grab fresh-baked treats at the famous Sally Lunn’s bakery, check out the beautiful Abbey, relax at Thermae Bath Spa, go for a walk in one of the many gardens, and just explore the city while strolling at your own pace.

The Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland offers up so much to see.

caption The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland. source AdamUprichard/ iStock

If you’re looking for a slightly more adventurous trip, you may want to consider heading to the Giant’s Causeway in Ireland. With thousands of interlocking basalt columns, there is so much to explore, and plenty of walking trails and hikes to allow you to do that.

While you’re there, be sure to check out natural wonders like the Giant’s Boot and the Wishing Chair. A walk along the cliff-top path gives you stunning views.

The Lake District is perfect for travelers looking for adventure.

caption Cumbria, England. source matthewleesdixon/ iStock

Located in northwest England, in Cumbria, the Lake District is another spot that is ideal for anyone looking to get out and experience some nature instead of just walking around a city.

This huge national park includes mountains, valleys, coastlines, and lakes to explore, as well as some adorable villages and towns to relax and eat in. You’re pretty much guaranteed to get some amazing photos.

York is a small city in England with a lot of charm.

caption York, England. source Teamjackson/ iStock

If you’re searching for a cute city to explore that has lots of old-school charm, then York is the place to go. The city features a Medieval layout that is really fun to explore, and there is tons of history and culture with so many museums and interesting sites to see.

It has both Roman roots and a Viking past, making it totally unique. There’s a bustling social scene, but it’s also close enough to the country to feel relaxing. Walk the narrow streets to see new sites, eat, and shop.

The Isle of Skye in Scotland is an incredibly picturesque spot.

caption Isle of Skye, Scotland. source zhuzhu/ iStock

Located in the Highlands of Scotland, the Isle of Skye offers some seriously gorgeous landscapes. It’s 50 miles long and is the largest of the Inner Hebrides, and there are many villages along the way, like the capital, Portree.

There is so much history to be found in this spot (like dinosaur fossils), and tons of wildlife sightings to be had. Get ready to walk and hike, because you’ll want to see it all.

Cambridge is a famous university town in England full of beauty and charm.

caption Cambridge, England. source Issaurinko/ iStock

You’ve almost definitely heard of Cambridge, but just because it’s a popular destination doesn’t mean it isn’t worth a visit.

Aside from getting a good look at Cambridge University, you can explore medieval buildings, courtyards, gardens, tons of restaurants and bars, and beautiful spots along the river.

The Jurassic Coast makes for a perfect English road trip.

caption Jurassic Coast, England. source Olga Tarasyuk/ iStock

Located on the English Channel coast in southern England, the Jurassic Coast is a World Heritage Site that goes on for about 96 miles and offers so much to see. There are so many cliffs, beaches, and towns to explore along the way, and you’ll want to take in as much as you can.

You can explore by walking, cycling, or taking a boat ride. There are also plenty of charming seaside towns to stop in for dinner and resting, like Sidmouth, Beer, and Seaton, just to name a few.

Cardiff in Wales is a lovely city to explore.

caption Cardiff, Wales. source Poohz/ iStock

The capital city of Wales, Cardiff isn’t too far from London, so if you are planning a trip there, it’s not hard to squeeze both in. Cardiff is a fantastic walking city that also sits on the bay, so you kind of get the best of both worlds.

You can shop, eat great food in one of the beautiful shopping arcades, walk through the parks or near the water, get some culture at the National Museum or the Cardiff Castle, and even check out a Dr. Who experience if you’re into that.

Brighton is an interesting seaside city to check out in England.

caption Brighton, England. source Hert Niks/ iStock

Located only about an hour south of London by train, this seaside town in England makes for a great vacation for even just a day trip.

There’s plenty to do there during both day and night: you can walk the Brighton Palace Pier, go on rides and get classic fish and chips, hang out by the beach and relax, or do some sightseeing. Famous landmarks include the Royal Pavilion, and there’s also plenty of shopping.

Belfast is the capital city of Northern Ireland and has lots to see.

caption Belfast, Ireland. source Kylie Nicholson/ iStock

Head to Northern Ireland and check out the popular capital, Belfast, for lots of history and fun. Belfast is actually the birthplace of the RMS Titanic, and you can learn a lot more about it at the museum Titanic Belfast.

There’s also St. George’s Market for fantastic food, the Ulster Museum for lots of history, the Botanic Gardens if you want to see more of nature, and Cave Hill Country Park to take in some beautiful views, including the ancient Belfast Castle.

Oxford is another popular English city worth a visit.

caption Oxford, England. source Arsty/ iStock

Oxford is another university city in England with a big reputation – and it lives up to it. It’s one of the most famous places in the UK, making it a definite bucket list favorite. There’s beautiful architecture to look at, great shopping, and the most charming streets to walk around and take pictures.

You can also get in a ton of history and culture by checking out Oxford University, Blenheim Palace, Oxford Castle and Prison, and Cogges Manor Farm. If you’re more into shopping, head to Bicester Village for luxury goods.

Cornwall is a charming Southern English village you’ll fall in love with.

caption Cornwall, England. source ValeryEgorov/ iStock

You can enjoy a lot of history and nature in Cornwall, located in the southwestern corner of England. Cornwall is the home of King Arthur and offers so much natural beauty with beaches and coves to explore.

Some other attractions worth checking out include St. Michael’s Mount, the Lost Gardens of Heligan, Minack Theatre, Tintagel Castle, and the Edgen Project. If you go to Land’s End or Bodmin Moor, you’ll get a spectacular dose of natural beauty.

The city of Inverness in Scotland has so much to see.

caption Inverness, Scotland. source sunlow/ iStock

Take a trip to Scotland’s northeast coast and go to Inverness, the capital of the Scottish Highlands. Of course, you’re definitely going to want to get a look at Loch Ness to try to spot Nessie, the Loch Ness Monster, but there’s plenty more to see as well. In the Old Town, you can check out the 19th-century Inverness Cathedral and the 18th-century Old High Church.

There are so many parks, castles, museums, and sites to explore that it can actually be a bit overwhelming.

The Cotswold is a great place to go for some natural beauty.

caption Cotswold, England. source kochatornranapat/ iStock

The Cotswolds are located in south-central England and are known for beautiful hillsides and charming villages that will make you feel like you’re in another time.

You can check out Burford in the county of Gloucestershire for shopping and food, walk the Cotswold Way National Trail to take in all of the nature surrounding you or spend a day in Cheltenham for a dose of culture.

Edinburgh is a must-visit city in Scotland.

caption Edinburgh, Scotland. source PocholoCalapre/ iStock

Edinburgh is probably the most popular city to visit in the UK aside from London, but it’s obviously still worth mentioning here. The capital city of Scotland, it features an old Celtic feel with castles and villages to explore for days.

Walk up Arthur’s Street to get some great views, and get a good look at the Edinburgh Castle. There’s Old Town for history and New Town for nightlife, restaurants, and shopping.