13 places around the world that offer free preschool programs

caption In some places, families can take advantage of free pre-K. source US Department of Education/Flickr/C.C. by 2.0

Some places around the globe offer free, or universal, pre-K for children.

The Washington, DC, school district offers free, full-day pre-K that’s given to qualifying families on a lottery basis.

Free preschool programs (commonly called universal pre-K) are a pretty big deal when it comes to providing educational opportunities to young children. Although widespread in some parts of the United Kingdom and Europe, free pre-K is becoming more and more common in the United States and other countries around the globe.

Here are 13 places around the world where children are given preschooling free of charge.

In New York City, families can take advantage of free, full-day pre-K programs.

Currently, the New York City Department of Education offers universal pre-K to children born in 2016 and families can apply for it starting in early 2020.

In addition, families who reside in select New-York school districts and have 3-year-olds can register their kids for free, full-day 3-K.

The Japanese government is launching a free preschool-education program in 2019.

Starting in October, Japan will offer free public preschool education for kids ages 3 to 5. As part of an effort to mitigate the country’s low birthrate, the government will also offer free daycare for low-income families with children age 2 or younger.

The school district in Washington, DC, offers free, full-day pre-K on a lottery basis.

In the US’s capital, District of Columbia Public Schools offers free, full-day pre-K for 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds. Spots are allocated through a lottery system.

In Berlin, Germany, early childhood education is free but families pay for school meals and activities.

Berlin has gradually reduced early childhood education costs over the past 12 years. At first, only kids in their last year before elementary school received free education. Today, even children less than a year old can attend programs for free.

The only catch is that families must pay a €23 (about $26) monthly fee for food and €90 (about $100) for activities such as music lessons and sports.

Chicago, Illinois, has begun rolling out a universal, full-day pre-K program.

In some of its communities, Chicago will begin offering universal pre-K (UPK) during the 2019 – 2020 school year. To qualify for the program, children must be 3 years old or 4 years old at the start of September.

UPK will be rolled out in 28 communities around the city this year and is set to expand to additional communities over the next two years.

Oklahoma offers universal pre-K.

Residents in Oklahoma who are turning 4 on or before September 1 are eligible for free pre-K. The Sooner State was one of the first places in the US to offer a statewide universal pre-K program.

French preschools, or “écoles maternelles,” are free and date back to the 19th century.

French preschools, or “écoles maternelles” have existed since the 1830s when they were introduced to offer childcare and education to kids from poor families.

Now built around a three-year curriculum, the schools are free across the country and serve children ages 3 to 6.

In Florida, families can opt to enroll their kids in free voluntary pre-K.

Florida residents ages 4 to 5 qualify for free voluntary pre-K (VPK). The program begins in August and encompasses 540 hours of learning during the school year.

The program also extends to the summer, offering kids of qualifying ages 300 hours of instructional time starting as early as May 1.

Pre-K is free for low-income families in Sweden.

Swedish preschools, which serve children between ages 1 and 5, operate on a maximum-fee basis, with fees calculated based on family income.

Low-income families can send their kids to preschool for free whereas costs for “affluent families” are capped at SEK 1,425, or about $147 per month.

Finland’s system is somewhat similar to Sweden’s.

As in Sweden, families in Finland pay for preschool on a sliding scale. Five-day, 40-hours-per-week early education and care is free for low-income families and can cost upward of €290 (about $321) per month for more affluent families.

Notably, these programs are quite popular. According to NPR, 97% of Finnish children between 3 and 6 attend some sort of preschool.

Ontario, Canada, will be offering free preschool beginning in 2020.

Starting in 2020, children in Ontario between 2 and a half and “Kindergarten age” will be able to enroll in full-day, year-round child-care programs free of charge.

PHLpreK is a free preschool program offered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, children who are 3 years old and 4 years old are eligible for PHLpreK, a free preschool program offered by the city. Families do not have to meet any income or employment qualifications to take part in this program.

Vermont passed a law in 2014 to increase people’s access to free preschool.

Passed by the Vermont Legislature in 2014, Act 166 provides publicly-funded pre-K education to students throughout Vermont. The law calls for mandatory funding for 10 hours of pre-K for children ages 3 to 5 for 35 weeks of the school year.