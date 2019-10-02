At least 2 people reportedly dead after a vintage B-17 bomber crashes at Hartford’s Bradley Airport

caption A vintage Boeing Hartford Airport source WWLP-22News/YouTube

A vintage B-17 bomber plane crashed at Bradley Airport in Hartford, Connecticut.

At least two have died in the crash, sources told the Hartford Courant.

Hartford Hospital has received six patients from the plane crash, a press representative told Business Insider.

It’s unknown how many passengers were on the crashed plane.

Hartford Hospital has received six patients from the plane crash, a Hartford Hospital press representative told Business Insider. The hospital was not able to provide information on their conditions. Family members of those in the plane have been told to contact the Hartford Hospital at 860-972-9166.

James C. Rovella, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that 10 passengers and three crewmembers were on board the plane.

This is an aerial view of the plane crash at Bradley Airport. So far, we know six patients are at Hartford Hospital after a B-17 WWII bomber went down. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/zOaWHjWgoh — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) October 2, 2019

Bradley Airport said in a tweet that there is an active fire and rescue operation underway, and the airport is closed. Since 10 a.m., flights departing from Bradley have been delayed or canceled, according to Flight View.

“A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m.,” reads a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. “It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military.”

Officials from Bradley Airport did not immediately respond to several phone calls from Business Insider for comment or confirmation.

The Collings Foundation, which is a nonprofit dedicated to aviation history, owns the crashed B-17 plane. The Hartford Courant reported that Collings brought two World War II fighter planes and three bombers to Bradley Airport on Sept. 30, intending to have the planes available for tours and flights through Oct. 3.

caption B-17 Flying Fortress. source Ivan Dmitri/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The crashed plane is called the B-17 Flying Fortress, and is one of more than 12,000 built leading up to World War II. Only a few remain today, according to Boeing.

Some WWII veterans credit the Flying Fortress with their life – and the Americans’ ability to triumph in the massive conflict. Gen. Carl Spaatz, the American air commander in Europe, once said, “Without the B-17 we may have lost the war.”

Firetrucks were seen swarming the site of the fiery crash.

Family members looking for information about victims in the B-17 crash may call the Hartford Hospital at 860-972-9166.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.