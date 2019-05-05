A plane engulfed in flames made an emergency landing at a major Moscow airport, and at least 1 person is dead

One person was killed and five were injured when a plane made an emergency landing at a major Moscow airport Sunday evening that ended in flames.

After the Sukhoi Superjet-100 took off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, a fire broke out and the plane was forced to land.

At least 10 people were injured, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One person was killed and five were injured after a plane that had caught fire made an emergency landing at a major Moscow airport Sunday evening, according to Reuters.

After the Sukhoi Superjet-100 took off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, a small fire on board forced the plane to make an emergency landing. After the jet landed, it erupted into flames and black smoke.

The plane’s 78 passengers were then evacuated and five injuries have been reported so far. The flight was being operated by Aeroflot, Russia’s largest airline.

Videos posted to social media show the fiery mass:

Посадка пылающего Sukhoi Superjet 100 в Шереметьево. Пилоты – стальные люди pic.twitter.com/ETlzOHbUKw — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) May 5, 2019

Первые секунды после посадки горящего борта в Шереметьево. Люди, спасшиеся из самолёта, бегут по полосе pic.twitter.com/j3lcDnvtEF — baza (@bazabazon) May 5, 2019

A plane just caught fire at Sheremetyovo Airport. pic.twitter.com/2t3NlGfLnF — Punti (@punti_z) May 5, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.