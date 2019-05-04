A Boeing 737 traveling from Guantanamo Bay slid off a runway in Jacksonville and went into shallow water with 136 passengers on board

By
Sarah Gray, Business Insider US
-
A view of the Boeing 737 that slid off a runway in Jacksonville on Friday, May 3, 2019.

caption
A view of the Boeing 737 that slid off a runway in Jacksonville on Friday, May 3, 2019.
source
Jacksonville Police

  • A Boeing 737 skidded off of a runway and into the St. Johns River, in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday night at roughly 9:40 p.m. local time.
  • The plane was arriving at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville. There were 136 on board, and according to Reuters, there were no fatalities.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Boeing 737 skidded off of a runway and into the St. Johns River, in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday night at roughly 9:40 p.m. local time.

The plane was arriving at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville. There were 136 on board, and according to Reuters, there were no fatalities.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.