A Boeing 737 traveling from Guantanamo Bay slid off a runway in Jacksonville and went into shallow water with 136 passengers on board

caption A view of the Boeing 737 that slid off a runway in Jacksonville on Friday, May 3, 2019. source Jacksonville Police

A Boeing 737 skidded off of a runway and into the St. Johns River, in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday night at roughly 9:40 p.m. local time.

The plane was arriving at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville. There were 136 on board, and according to Reuters, there were no fatalities.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

