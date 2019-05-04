A Boeing 737 traveling from Guantanamo Bay slid off a runway in Jacksonville and went into shallow water with 136 passengers on board

- source
- Jacksonville Police
- A Boeing 737 skidded off of a runway and into the St. Johns River, in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday night at roughly 9:40 p.m. local time.
- The plane was arriving at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville. There were 136 on board, and according to Reuters, there were no fatalities.
#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS
— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019
This story is developing. Check back for updates.