A man was arrested after witnesses say he stripped naked to work out at a Planet Fitness gym

caption Planet Fitness’ slogan says it’s a “Judgment-Free Zone.” source Planet Fitness

A 34-year-old man in New Hampshire apparently took Planet Fitness’ description of itself as a “Judgment-Free Zone” a little too literally this week.

Eric Stagno has been charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after witnesses say he stripped at a Planet Fitness in Plaistow, New Hampshire, New England Cable News reported Monday.

Police say he walked back and forth and started doing poses on a yoga mat before telling officers he thought he was in a “judgment-free zone,” NECN reported.

“While we appreciate that Planet Fitness is known for our non-intimidating, welcoming environment, in this case, Mr. Stagno clearly took our Judgement Free Zone a little too far,” a representative for Planet Fitness told Business Insider.

Stagno is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 21 in Plaistow District Court, NECN reported. He did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

A reporter from Boston 25 News posted blurred-out images of what appeared to be Stagno at the gym:

“He actually did say, ‘I thought this was a judgment-free zone.’” Witness describes naked man exercising at #PlanetFitness in #NewHampshire. The full (bizarre) story here: https://t.co/ISaPDetqmM pic.twitter.com/tfG4qCYKzO — Christine McCarthy (@ChristineMNews) July 24, 2018

The story has taken off on social media. Some have joked that the incident is a good excuse to work out at home.

Planet Fitness is famously known for being a cheap gym chain that entices members with perks like free pizza and Tootsie Rolls. A membership starts at $10 a month for the use of one club.

Its low-cost memberships are luring people who might not otherwise have joined, according to Piper Jaffray analysts, who said earlier this year that more than 40% of Planet Fitness’ 10.5 million members had never signed up for a gym before.