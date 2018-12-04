Planning to travel during CNY? Now’s the best time to book your tickets, Expedia says

Singapore Press Holdings

Thinking of jetting off this coming Chinese New Year (CNY)? You might want to book your tickets now to get the lowest prices for the holiday season, statistics from Expedia reveal.

The global travel technology company said that booking your flights between one month to three months – specifically, 31 to 90 days – before your travel dates can save you up to 18 per cent off peak flight prices during the CNY period.

Next year, CNY will fall on Feb 5 and Feb 6.

According to Expedia, the cheapest flight prices – up to 18 per cent below peak – for CNY 2018 were registered around 31 to 60 days before the Feb 7-26 travel period.

In contrast, prices were at their peak 14 to 20 days before the CNY period.

But apparently, when it comes to booking hotels, it’s the complete opposite – the later travellers book their hotels, the cheaper the rates.

Expedia found that the worst time to make hotel bookings for CNY 2018 was 31 to 60 days in advance.

Instead, the best time period was zero to six days in advance. This resulted in savings of up to 17 per cent off peak prices.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that more people opted to travel overseas during this year’s CNY as the festivities happened to fall in February instead of January.

As such, vacationers had more time to recover after the new year and plan their holidays, travel agencies said.