I’m a former meat-eater who’s always been skeptical of plant-based ‘meat.’ But after trying meatless burgers from 3 fast-food chains, I’ve completely changed my mind.

- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
- Plant-based meat alternatives are conquering fast-food and casual-dining markets.
- Burger King, White Castle, and Carl’s Jr are getting in on meat substitute craze with their own versions plant-based burgers.
- Burger King and White Castle both offered renditions of the Impossible burger, while Carl’s Jr used Beyond Meat patties.
- As a non-meat-eater, I decided to try all the plant-based fast-food burgers that I could get my hands on in New York.
- I don’t eat plant-based “meat” because I used to eat real meat, and I never thought the plant-based stuff could ever compare to the real thing. But after trying these fast-food options, I now know how wrong I was.
- I found that Carl’s Jr’s Beyond Famous Star burger is the best – though not the meatiest-tasting – plant-based fast-food burger that’s out there right now, with White Castle and Burger King’s options not far behind.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
First, I went to a White Castle in Brooklyn, New York, to try the Impossible slider.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
The slider was only $1.99, and it came in this cute little box.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
This slider may be small, but it packs a lot of flavors. It comes with smoked cheese, caramelized onions, and a pickle slice …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Source: White Castle
… and, of course, the Impossible patty, which is made from soy protein, potato protein, coconut oil, and sunflower oil.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Source: White Castle
One bite in and one word came to mind — steak. This slider smells and tastes exactly like a meaty steak.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
And believe it or not, that’s because of the sunflower oil. The sunflower oil has heme in it, which is a molecule that contains iron and gives this slider a meaty flavor.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Plus, the caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, pickle, and warm toasty bun complimented the patty well.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Source: White Castle
Next, I hit the Carl’s Jr in Brooklyn, New York, to try their Beyond Famous Star cheeseburger.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Carl’s Jr’s Beyond Famous Star with cheese was $7.49, quite a bit more than White Castle’s slider.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
But this burger was also much bigger and worth every penny.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
It came with all the standard burger fixings: lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, and mayonnaise.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
The patty is made mostly of pea protein, rice protein, mung bean protein, and beet juice extract for that meaty color.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Source: Carl’s Jr.
One bite in and it was clear that this burger did not taste nearly as meaty as White Castle’s Impossible slider …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… but I liked it better. While the meat flavor wasn’t as strong, the texture was more like a beef burger. It was juicy and buttery and felt fresh off the grill, which gave it an edge over the slider.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Lastly, I went to Burger King in downtown Manhattan, New York, to try the Impossible Whopper.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
The Impossible Whopper was $7.29, a comparable price to Carl’s Jr.’s burger.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
And it was easily the biggest of the three burgers.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Inside the sesame buns, the burger held lettuce, tomato, onions, ketchup, and mayonnaise.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Like the Impossible slider at White Castle, the Impossible Whopper is made up of mostly soy protein, potato protein, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and heme.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Source: Impossible Foods
There was no doubt that the Impossible Whopper looked the best.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
It looked more like a beef burger than any of its counterparts, and the bun kept the ingredients from spilling out.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
But after taking a bite, I was underwhelmed.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
While the Impossible slider tasted more like meat, and the Beyond Famous Star felt more like meat …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… the Impossible Whopper neither tasted nor felt particularly meaty, landing it in last place.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
But ultimately, I was impressed by how much all three burgers resembled beef. Each one was enjoyable, and as a non-meat eater who was once skeptical of plant-based burgers, I would definitely eat any of these burgers again.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider