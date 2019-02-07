Plantronics And HP Collaborate On New, High-Quality Native Microsoft Teams Video Conferencing Solution

New Solution for Large and Mid-Sized Conference Rooms Combines Latest HP Elite Slice with Legendary Polycom Trio 8500 and EagleEye IV Video Conferencing Experiences

SINGAPORE / SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – February 7, 2019 – Plantronics (NYSE: PLT), an audio pioneer and unified communications technology leader, today announced a new native Microsoft Teams video conference solution in collaboration with HP, Inc. The new comprehensive solution uses the HP Elite Slice for meeting rooms G2 Skype Room System — Audio Ready as the controller for the Microsoft Teams video and content sharing, the Polycom Trio 8500 for sound and the Polycom EagleEye IV USB camera for video capture.

Plantronics and HP have joined forces to address the growing customer demand of a high-quality native Microsoft Teams video conferencing experience in larger conference rooms. The HP Elite Slice for meeting rooms G2 Skype Room System — Audio Ready helps simplify meetings with stress-free setup, an intuitive interface, and includes Windows 10 Enterprise which makes running Microsoft Teams meetings even easier.

“As customers migrate to Microsoft Teams, Plantronics and HP created a simple Microsoft Teams video conferencing experience in larger conference rooms for employees to use and IT pros to deploy and manage,” said Phil Sherburne, GM, Group Systems Business Group at Plantronics. “Plantronics is all in on Microsoft Teams, and it made sense to work with HP to take video conferencing with Microsoft Teams to the next level of simplicity.”

Once the call is started, the Polycom Trio 8500 takes the ordinary conference call experience to the next level using eight directional microphones and PolycomHD Voice technology to bring high-quality audio experiences to large conference rooms. The Polycom EagleEye IV USB camera is simple to install with plug and play USB capabilities, and offers 12x optical zoom and wide pan area capabilities to follow and focus on the speaker no matter the size of the meeting space.

“Businesses are constantly looking for ways to simplify the video conference experience,” said Lorena Kubera, VP Commercial Product Management at HP. “Pairing our versatile meeting room system, HP Elite Slice G2 Audio-Ready, with the simplicity of the Polycom Trio 8500 and the EagleEye IV USB camera for the Polycom-HP SRS Bundle creates a seamless way to improve productivity and collaboration through Microsoft Teams.”

David Howell, General Manager, Device Partner Engineering at Microsoft said, “Microsoft Teams is the fastest growing business application in Microsoft’s history, and we continue to look for new ways customers can take full advantage of this powerful tool for collaboration. Combining a native Microsoft Teams solution with a high-quality video conferencing experience makes it easier to work together, whenever you need.”

This new bundle is available immediately in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand through Ingram Micro. The bundle will be available in Japan by mid-February through Synnex Corporation, and is expected to be available in other APAC countries soon after. This collaboration with HP will look to succeed the current MSR offering as Plantronics is in process of transitioning from MSR to Polycom + HP SRS Bundles.





