A design studio wants to put doctors in air-locked rooms to protect them from the coronavirus while treating patients — here’s how it works

caption Personal protective space. source Plastique Fantastique

Design studio Plastique Fantastique has developed a protective personal space for doctors.

It has positive air pressure to keep the person inside safe from droplets containing a virus.

Doctors would see and treat patients from the transparent area of the space.

While many healthcare professionals are dealing with a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight the coronavirus, design studio Plastique Fantastique has a slightly different solution: a personal protective space for doctors and healthcare workers.

Though larger and more expensive than typical PPE, the plastic protective space could be used over and over again. It consists of an airlock, a positive pressure chamber, and care room where the doctor can see and treat patients. Dozens of US doctors have died from the coronavirus, and lack of proper PPE makes it harder for them to protect themselves against the virus.

Here’s how it works.

The personal protective space is plastic, and can be blown up when needed.

The air lock area keeps the air pressure inside the bubble at the right level to prevent infection. Doctors go through this area with proper disinfection before entering or leaving the bubble.

The air lock separates the protective space from the outside.

This works because the interior of the bubble has constant overpressure airflow, so no droplets can come in from sick patients, and air only flows from the space to the outside.

Clean air is supplied by a ventilator outside.

The person in the area with positive air pressure is protected from viruses on the outside.

caption Personal protective space.

Inside is the care unit, the transparent plastic room where doctors can stay protected while seeing patients. The unit is 13 feet by 26 feet, and multiple care units can be attached.

The surface of the care room has arm glove attachments, allowing the doctor to interact with the patient without contact. Doctors can also speak with patients, and examine their appearance for signs of illness.

Units also have a small area for healthcare providers to relax and take breaks.

Inside, doctors would have all the equipment and materials needed for patient care.

This diagram shows one possible configuration of the personal protective spaces, with airlocks, relaxation areas, and multiple care units where doctors can see many patients.

The units could be deployed in a doctor’s office or hospital, or in a testing site for antibodies, for example.