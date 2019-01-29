Your insurance might cover this healthy meal plan service — here’s how PlateJoy Health works

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption A simple, healthy meal you might find on your PlateJoy Health plan. source PlateJoy Instagram

Many of us want to eat healthier, but diets are notoriously hard to stick to.

PlateJoy wants to make healthy eating a lifestyle, not just a diet. To do this, they offer totally personalized meal plans that’ll keep you on track with your health and wellness goals.

While its plans cost money, if your insurance covers it or if you’re at risk of type 2 diabetes, you may have access to their new plan called PlateJoy Health for free.

Keep reading to see how PlateJoy Health works.

Many of us aspire to eat healthier. Yet for most of us, these aspirations usually stay as just that, never translating into real action. While in theory we really do want to be healthier, with busy schedules and so many other things to prioritize, it’s easy to let a diet fall to the wayside and grab quick and easy foods instead, even if they offer no nutritional value.

PlateJoy is a service that makes healthy eating more feasible by curating meal plans catered to your specific preferences and needs. After you answer an in-depth questionnaire, PlateJoy will create a weekly menu and a grocery list based on what you need to buy and what you have in your pantry. You can even connect to Instacart to have these ingredients delivered right to your door. So, in the end, all you have to do is cook your meals.

For some, eating healthy is more than just a matter of losing weight or feeling more energized – it’s a matter of health itself. That’s why PlateJoy recently launched PlateJoy Health – a free program specifically designed for individuals at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Eating a more balanced, nutritious diet is one of the most common recommendations doctors give to patients to reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes. Since so many diets fail, PlateJoy Health takes a different approach, offering a meal plan of healthy recipes that fit in with individual’s schedules, locations, and eating preferences, so they can adopt a healthier lifestyle overall.

PlateJoy’s meal plan service isn’t free, but if you’re at risk of type 2 diabetes, it might be. Many insurance plans will cover 100% of the cost of PlateJoy Health. If you’re eligible, you’ll not only get a free PlateJoy meal plan membership, but a free Fitbit and wireless scale, so you can track your activity and weight loss.

If your insurance doesn’t cover the service, or you’re not at risk of type 2 diabetes, you can still purchase the service for $89 (for a three month plan) or $119 (for a six month plan). And, if you sign up right now, you can save $10 on your purchase of a PlateJoy membership.

If you’re interested in joining PlateJoy Health, here’s a walk-through of what you can expect:

Start off by signing up with your email and insurance to see if you’re eligible for the service

source PlateJoy Health

In order to see if you’ll qualify to get PlateJoy Health free, you’ll need to give them a little bit of information about yourself. Whether you qualify or not, everyone can use the service – you just may have to pay a fee (and you won’t get a free Fitbit or scale).

Once registered, head to your new landing page

source PlateJoy Health

Access free video content and your weekly menus, plus keep track of your activity, sugar consumption, and weight loss all from this handy landing page.

Then, you’ll fill out an in-depth questionnaire to help inform your PlateJoy meal plan

source PlateJoy Health

PlateJoy’s questionnaire is extremely thorough, so you can be sure your meal plan will actually be personalized. They ask questions you would expect to find when creating a healthy eating plan, like if you’re trying to lose weight, how active you usually are, and what ingredients you’re looking to cut from your diet – if any at all.

You’ll also be asked very specific questions like how you feel about seasonal produce (do you care if your meals include out-of-season ingredients, for example), eating leftovers, and if you prefer batch cooking or having something different for dinner every night.

You can go back and change the answers to your questionnaire at any point, in case you realize something you choose is not actually working for you.

Once you finish your questionnaire, you’ll find a queue of meals waiting for you

source PlateJoy Health

Based on your answers, PlateJoy will select and present you with a slew of meals that you may find on your next meal plan. As well as the meal itself, you’ll find cook time and nutritional information. If one meal seems unappetizing to you, you can remove it from your queue permanently so that it never shows up on one of your meal plans.

Once you’ve scanned through your breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options you’ll create your own menu

source PlateJoy Health

Here’s what a week of dinners might look like. When you come across your week’s worth of recipes, you can remove, swap or add based on what you like and don’t like. If you want to cook one of these recipes, simply click the cook arrow and you’ll be led to a full recipe page.

Once you decide you’re satisfied with your meal plan, you’ll get a custom shopping list

source PlateJoy Health

Before creating your shopping list, PlateJoy will ask what you already have in your pantry. Then they’ll send you this shopping list based on the ingredients needed in your recipes and the items you already have. They also indicate how much of each ingredient you’ll need for your menu, so you don’t waste food or money by buying too much.

You also have the option to send your ingredient list directly to Instacart, so you can save yourself the trip to the grocery store and have everything delivered right to your door.

Then, all that’s left is for you to get cooking

source PlateJoy Instagram

Once you have all your ingredients, all you have to do is cook. Head back to your landing page to keep track of your progress, but otherwise all you have to do is enjoy your delicious meals.