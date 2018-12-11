21 celebrities that look almost unrecognizable after dyeing their hair platinum blonde

caption Katy Perry with black and blonde har. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dyeing your hair, no matter what, is a big decision. Going platinum blonde is even more intense – it takes hours and can be expensive.

But if a big change is what you’re looking for, this is your best bet. Just look at these 21 celebrities who have bleached their hair.

From Taylor Swift to Kanye West, these celebs have tried out new platinum ‘dos.

There are plenty of hair colors that go in and out of style. In this past year, we’ve seen butterbeer hair, desert rose hair, and peanut butter and jelly hair, to name a few.

But platinum blonde is a color that will always be cool. It’s why so many celebrities have tried it for themselves, no matter their original color. It’s the best way to completely change your look.

Although you might not have the time and money (or guts) to peroxide your entire head, these 21 celebs took the plunge.

Kim Kardashian, along with the rest of her famous family, is no stranger to wigs, but she dyed her hair platinum (for the first time) in March 2015.

caption Kim Kardashian. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star dyed her hair platinum blonde for the first time in March 2015, after revealing her husband, Kanye West, had been asking her to go blonde for a while.

She’s gone back to the shade a few times since then, but mainly sticks to her signature long dark locks.

Kylie Jenner is another member of the family who has decided to try out the platinum lifestyle.

caption Kylie Jenner. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar

Jenner regularly switches up her hair – at this point she’s been almost every color of the rainbow. Usually it’s with wigs or extensions, but she revealed on Snapchat in 2016 that she took the plunge and dyed her naturally dark hair a bright blonde. The process took an entire day, which is the healthiest and least painful way to transform your locks.

Another member of the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kanye West, has tried his hand at the blonde lifestyle.

After his 2016 hospitalization, West emerged for the first time with bleached hair. He kept the look through the beginning of 2017, but has since switched back to his natural dark hair.

Taylor Swift debuted her bleached hair at Coachella in 2016, but the change really blew up at the Met Gala that year.

caption Taylor Swift. source Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and Larry Busacca/Getty Images

It didn’t take much work to lighten the “Reputation” singer’s already-blonde hair, but it’s still a drastic shift – her look at the Met Gala was distinctly punk rock.

The hair is so iconic that the color was mentioned in “Dress,” a song off Swift’s most recent album, in which she sings “Nights back when you met me/Your buzz cut and my hair bleached,” perhaps referencing the Met Gala – the night she reportedly met future beau (now ex) Tom Hiddleston.

Since bleaching his naturally brown hair in July 2018, Pete Davidson has pivoted to a bright blue.

caption Pete Davidson. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Davidson debuted his new ‘do in July 2018, during the peak of “Grandson” mania – his then-fiancée Ariana Grande was supportive of the look.

Since their break-up, the “SNL” comedian dyed his hair sky blue.

Zendaya’s hair is versatile, but this platinum pixie cut was a big departure from her usual style.

Zendaya has rocked mullets, Afros, and braids, but usually sticks to brunette. At the 2017 Fashion Awards, she debuted a blonde pixie cut, sharing with her Instagram followers “A platinum blonde pixie tonight cause why not?”

“Game of Thrones” fans are used to seeing Emilia Clarke with icy blonde hair, but she usually wore a wig for the show. For the last season, she went blonde for real.

caption Emilia Clarke. source Alison Buck/Getty Images and Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

There was a time when Clarke was unrecognizable without her Targaryen blonde hair, but as she starred in more movies with her natural hair, we got used to it.

However, in September 2017, Clarke revealed on Instagram that she dyed her hair platinum, writing “Mother of dragons meet Emilia, Emilia meet mother of dragons.”

Adam Levine has switched back and forth between his natural brown and bleach blonde hues.

caption Adam Levine. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Westfield and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The most recent blonde iteration was inspired by Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, in January 2018. The Maroon 5 singer told Jimmy Kimmel that his “wife loves it when I do it,” adding “Why would you do anything that would put you in a less than advantageous position when it came to the person you want to want to sleep with you?!”

When Katy Perry debuted this silver-blonde look, fans were more shocked about the haircut than the color.

caption Katy Perry. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Perry regularly switches her hair color, from black to blue to green to silver, but she normally keeps it long.

The reason for the cut, however, was revealed in an interview Perry did on the Viceland series “The Therapist,” where she explained that she was having trouble connecting to her authentic self, Katheryn Hudson (her real name). “I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don’t even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes,” she said.

The “Witness” songstress told W Magazine that she feels “liberated” since chopping off her hair.

Justin Bieber is a natural dirty blonde, but the shift to platinum was a big change for the singer.

caption Justin Bieber. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Time flies: the bleached blonde Bieber days were already three years ago. Bieber unveiled his new look on “The Today Show” in 2015 in the middle of his promo tour for his album “Purpose.”

Solange showed off new platinum braids at a fashion show in 2017.

caption Solange. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Webby Awards and Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Solange and her sister Beyoncé have both been blonde before, but this platinum look is new. Solange debuted the new shade at a fashion show in September 2017, and kept it for a few months before switching back to her natural shade.

Justin Timberlake’s 2002 platinum ‘do from his NSYNC days is still iconic.

caption Justin Timberlake. source Sam Wasson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and Adrees Latif/Reuters

The color and texture, which has been affectionately compared to ramen, is forever immortalized in the music video of NSYNC’s “Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy).”

Timberlake has been his natural brunette for over a decade now, but his blonde ‘do was memorable to say the least.

Jared Leto is no stranger to a makeover, but after he went platinum, he was almost unrecognizable.

caption Jared Leto. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Samsung

In recent years, Leto has been known to rock long brown waves and a big, bushy beard. But in 2015, the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman shocked everyone by shaving his beard, chopping off his luscious locks, and dyeing them platinum blonde.

The cut and color were to prepare for his role as the Joker in “Suicide Squad” – he later dyed his hair green.

Anne Hathaway switched up her signature brown hair for the 2013 Met Gala.

caption Anne Hathaway. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hathaway had never done anything so drastically different hair-wise before the Met Gala in 2013, and hasn’t since.

“I’ve wanted to do it forever and this was really good timing,” she told Allure on the red carpet.

Riz Ahmed opted to keep his eyebrows and facial dark when he dyed his hair.

caption Riz Ahmed. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ahmed debuted the look at his first-ever San Diego Comic Con in July 2018, where he was promoting his role as Carlton Drake in “Venom.”

Miley Cyrus has been platinum blonde for awhile, so it’s easy to forget how unexpected it was when she showed off a blonde mohawk for the first time.

caption Miley Cyrus. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

For the first few years of her career, Cyrus kept her hair in the light-brown to honey-blonde range. But in 2012, right before she became “‘Bangerz’-era Miley,” she bleached her hair and lobbed most of it off.

Though the look was polarizing, she tweeted “my dad @billyraycyrus used to tell me ‘opinions are are like a–holes every body has one’ LOVE my hair feel so happy, pretty, and free.”

Charlie Puth changed up his look while touring for his most recent album, “Voicenotes.

caption Charlie Puth. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU and Rich Fury/Getty Images

Puth looked like a different person after he dyed his hair. Before this change, Puth was mainly known for his eyebrows – a scar on his right eyebrow looks almost like he shaved a design into it. In reality, he was attacked by a dog when he was just two years old.

But after this June 2018 dye job, we’re sure people forgot all about his brows.

Jennifer Lawrence frequently switches between blonde and brunette, but this silver-blonde shade was arguably of her best looks.

caption Jennifer Lawrence. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Lawrence first broke out for her role in “Winter’s Bone,” in which she’s dirty blonde. She went dark for her role as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games,” and then went back to blonde for other movie roles, and so on and so on. But she normally kept to warm tones.

In April 2016 that changed – Lawrence debuted almost-silver blonde hair (also called “snowlights”), and proved that she looks good with any hair color.

G-Eazy bleached his hair during summer 2018.

caption G-Eazy. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

G-Eazy showed off his new ‘do at the 2018 ESPYs. The “No Limit” rapper kept the blonde for a few months – even dyeing half of it back to black for his Halloween costume – but has since returned to a darker hue.

Zoë Kravitz said that her blonde hair inspired her to take more makeup risks.

caption Zoë Kravitz. source John Phillips/Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kravitz went platinum back in 2016, and shared with Vogue how her hair transformation affected the rest of her style.

“Yeah, [the color] does change the game a little bit, but I think I like the red lip even more now with the blonde hair. It has kind of a bombshell-y thing to it. A dark, more dramatic brow is something I’m more into now; it used to be a little overpowering with the dark hair,” she said.

Even though we know Leighton Meester best as a brunette, she’s naturally a blonde — but not this blonde.

The story of how Meester had to dye her naturally blonde hair dark to snag the role of “Gossip Girl’s” Blair Waldorf might be common knowledge now, but it’s still jarring to see her with light hair – especially this shade.

In April 2018, Meester unveiled the new look on Instagram, but it was back to brunette by the end of June, probably to shoot her new comedy “Single Parents.”

