Review: The Platinum Delta Amex gets you an annual companion ticket, free lounge access when you fly Delta, and more

caption The Platinum Delta SkyMiles Amex stands out from other airline credit cards thanks to its annual companion certificate. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The premium Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express comes loaded with valuable benefits and perks ideal for frequent Delta flyers.

While the mile-earning rate from this card is not the best around, benefits like a free checked bag on Delta flights and an annual companion ticket make the card a serious contender.

The card is currently offering 50,000 bonus miles to new card holders who spend $3,000 in the first three months. Plus, you can receive 50% on purchases made directly with Delta – up to $500 in statement credits – in the first three months.

This offer is only available until August 15, so don’t wait.

Don’t say no to a card just because of the annual fee. Take a look at the card’s benefits and rewards to decide if what you get in return is bigger than the cost.

If you regularly find yourself traveling with Delta, you should know about the Platinum Delta SkyMiles credit card from American Express. This credit card rewards you with Delta miles on every purchase, but the biggest value comes in the form of an annual companion certificate.

The card can also boost you on your way to elite Delta status with MQM earnings, and it offers savings on every trip. When you factor in the limited-time bonus, the card becomes a serious contender for Delta regulars.

Platinum Delta SkyMiles Amex card details

Annual fee: $195

Welcome bonus: 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months. Plus, you can receive 50% on purchases made directly with Delta – up to $500 – in the first three months. This offer is only available until August 15.

Miles earning: 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases, 1 mile per dollar on everything else

Foreign transaction fee: None

Welcome bonus

For a limited time (until August 15), the card is giving new cardholders 50,000 bonus miles after $3,000 in purchases in the first three months after opening a new account. You’ll also get 50% back on up to $1,000 of purchases at Delta in the same three month period.

Those miles are worth about $600 in free travel at Delta (based on The Points Guy’s subjective valuations), and the 50% back can be worth up to $500. That’s a huge value boost if you’re just starting out with this card.

Miles earning

For each regular purchase, you’ll get 1 Delta SkyMiles per dollar. At Delta, you’ll get 2 miles per dollar.

Savvy travel rewards card users probably recognize that this isn’t the best rewards-earning rate out there, but the miles alone are not the reason to get this card. The Platinum Delta SkyMiles Amex also has a wide range of benefits and signup bonuses that could be worth over $1,000.

Benefits

Perks when you’re flying Delta

The card includes a domestic main cabin round-trip companion certificate each year after the card anniversary. This is like a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for a plane ticket. You just have to pay taxes and fees ($75 max) for the companion.

If you want to visit the Delta Sky Club lounge, the card also gets you and two guests a discounted $29 rate per person per visit. Just remember that if you have the Platinum Card® from American Express (the non-Delta Platinum card), that card gets you free Sky Club access when you fly Delta.

The card gives you one free checked bag per trip, worth $60 per round-trip and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding. On the plane, you’ll get 20% back as a statement credit for in-flight food, beverage, and audio headset purchases.

For those interested in elite elite status, the card offers 10,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $25,000 in a calendar year. After reaching $50,000, it doubles to 20,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs.

Travel coverage and benefits

Some American Express travel benefits extend beyond Delta and apply any time you travel. Those include rental car insurance, baggage insurance, and an emergency assistance hotline. The car rental loss and damage insurance coverage helps you save money on every car rental, as you can skip the car company’s expensive insurance plan knowing the card has your back.

The card also gives allows you to make purchases anywhere in the world American Express is accepted with no foreign transaction or exchange fees.

Purchase perks and protections

When you make a purchase with this card, you get additional insurance and protections. The card includes an additional year of your original manufacturer’s warranty where eligible. The card will pay for the value of an item you unsuccessfully attempt to return for up to 90 days after the purchase. Maybe most important, the item covers new purchases against theft and accidental damage for up to 120 days.

The card includes a complimentary ShopRunner membership, which works like Amazon Prime and gives you free two-day shipping at over 100 other stores. Amex also has some fun entertainment perks like exclusive presales, cardmember-only events, and other exclusive experiences.’

Is the Platinum Delta SkyMiles credit card right for you?

The card’s $195 annual fee makes this card a better choice for more frequent travelers on Delta. If you only take Delta a few times per year, you might consider the lower-tier Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express instead – it charges just $95 per year (waived the first year) and includes a handful of the same benefits, including the free checked bag. If you want a real luxury card, look at the higher-tier Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express, which includes complimentary Delta Sky Club access when you’re traveling on the airline.

The rewards are just so-so, but the benefits stack up quickly for loyal Delta customers or those who find Delta is often the best choice for their needs. The current signup bonus does a great job of sweetening the deal. If Delta regularly makes it into your plans, this card is definitely worth considering.