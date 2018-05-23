Play2Live Enters Crypto Exchanges & Launches Payments in LUC Tokens on P2L.TV

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS – Media OutReach – May 23, 2018 – Play2Live, the world’s first decentralized streaming platform for gamers & esports fans built on blockchain technology, has reached an agreement for all users to trade LUC (Level Up Coin) tokens on Yobit, CoinBene & HitBTC. By July 2018, LUC will be listed on four other top crypto exchanges.

Play2Live MVP 3.0

Play2Live launched an updated version of its MVP. The new updated MVP 3.0 allows users to spend LUC tokens in several different ways. All 15 methods of LUC interoperability described in the Play2Live White Paper will be implemented in the beginning of the third quarter of 2018 in a full-fledged beta version of the platform functioning on Level Up Chain — ablockchain infrastructure being developed by Play2Live.

Play2Live combines blockchain technology with its streaming services, while offering 15 sources of revenue for participants — three times more compared to the streaming industry leaders. Streamers will be able to monetize their content in 11 ways versus the 4-5 available on existing platforms.





P2L: HS PARTY#1 — Upcoming Tournament on P2L.TV

Play2Live will hold its first Hearthstone tournament during May 23rd through May 25th, 2018. Eight players have been invited, ranging from professional players to popular streamers. These players will take part in the first ever Hearthstone tournament powered by blockchain technology & the next generation of streaming interactivity through Play2Live.

P2L.TV will broadcast the event with esports commentaries in English & Russian. STARLADDER.TV will arrange the broadcast of the tournament in Russian.

Tournament schedule:

May 23, 14:00 – 22:00 Moscow time (Quarter Finals)

May 24, 14:00 – 22:00 Moscow time (Lower Bracket Finals & Semi-Finals)

May 25, 14:00 – 21:00 Moscow time (Gr& Final)

This tournament will be the first esports event in Hearthstone organized by Play2Live.





About Play2Live





Founded in 2017, Play2Live‘s mission is to create an ecosystem where every participant — the viewer, the streamer, & the esports tournament organizer — is part of a seamless system that favors interaction among viewers & the diversity of monetization schemes. Play2Live achieved its hard-cap during its token sale on March, 2018, raising $30M.

