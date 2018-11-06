It looks like the smash-hit game that paved the way for ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ is finally coming to PlayStation 4

caption “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is on its way to the PlayStation 4. source Bluehole Studios

It looks like “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” the game whose success paved the way for “Fortnite: Battle Royale,” is coming to the PlayStation 4.

The game hasn’t officially been announced, but files for the game are present in the PlayStation 4 game database, and the online PSN store.

“PUBG” is one of the most popular action games on PC, but it’s been console exclusive to the Xbox One for the past year.

While Bluehole, the game’s developer, has yet to confirm a PS4 release date, fans have discovered files on PlayStation 4 consoles and in Sony’s online PlayStation Network store. Last month the South Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee leaked ratings for a PlayStation 4 version of the game as well. A representative for the game declined to comment.

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” or “PUBG,” was officially released on PC in May 2017 and has been console exclusive to the Xbox One since December 2017. The game was in Microsoft’s Xbox Game Preview program until September 4th, when version 1.0 was officially released. The mobile version of the game is also one of the most popular video games in China.

Like “Fortnite: Battle Royale” and other games that it inspired, “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” throws 100 players onto a single map with scattered resources. Players need to find weapons and items to defend themselves as the safe areas of the map begin to shrink. The last player or team surviving at the end of the round is the winner.

Though “PUBG” helped pioneer the battle royale genre, the game has seen its star wane, even as rivals like “Fortnite” have skyrocketed to success and challengers like “Call of Duty’s” Blackout and “Battlefield V’s” Firestorm continue to crop up. and. “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” has a smaller development team than those games and has struggled to keep up with the demands of a massive community.

In November of 2017, “PUBG” was averaging 1.3 million players each day, according to SteamCharts, which tracks players on Steam, the most popular platform for PC games. The average number of daily “PUBG” players has since dwindled to about 450,000 over the last 30 days.

Still, “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” remains one of the three most popular games on Steam by a wide margin, alongside “Dota 2” and “CounterStrike: Global Offensive.”

With “PUBG” available on multiple platforms, players are wondering if Bluehole will be able to implement cross-platform play. Earlier this year “Fortnite” became the first game to offer cross-platform play between the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. Bluehole has expressed interest in allowing cross-platform play in the past, but nothing has been confirmed.

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is currently available on PC and Xbox One for $29.99. This hypothetical PS4 version will likely carry a similar price.