Powerful new Gatorade commercial reminds the world that Serena Williams is awesome because she ‘plays like a mother’ not because she overcame motherhood

By
Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
Gatorade

  • Gatorade released a powerful new commercial featuring Serena Williams on the eve of the 2018 Wimbledon final.
  • Williams is being celebrated for dominating her Wimbledon opponents so soon after giving birth to her daughter and the health complications she went through.
  • The commercial reminds the world that Williams is awesome because she “plays like a mother,” and that motherhood is not just some obstacle that women must overcome.
  • “You showed them you never lost it. You created greatness … like a mother.”
  • Here is the commercial, via Gatorade.