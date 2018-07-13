Powerful new Gatorade commercial reminds the world that Serena Williams is awesome because she ‘plays like a mother’ not because she overcame motherhood

- source
- Gatorade released a powerful new commercial featuring Serena Williams on the eve of the 2018 Wimbledon final.
- Williams is being celebrated for dominating her Wimbledon opponents so soon after giving birth to her daughter and the health complications she went through.
- The commercial reminds the world that Williams is awesome because she “plays like a mother,” and that motherhood is not just some obstacle that women must overcome.
- “You showed them you never lost it. You created greatness … like a mother.”
Here is the commercial, via Gatorade.