Sony just detailed a bunch of new PlayStation 4 games, including a major ‘Final Fantasy’ remake — here’s everything you have to look forward to

Cloud Strife is back, and now he's got pecs.

Sony held its second “State of Play” event on Thursday, where it revealed or detailed a variety of upcoming PlayStation 4 games.

A major remake of the classic Japanese role-playing game “Final Fantasy VII” was shown off for the first time in years, with the tagline: “The return draws closer.”

Another major highlight was a newly announced game based on “Predator,” the occasionally invisible alien notorious for hunting humans for sport.

In the span of roughly 10 minutes on Thursday afternoon, Sony offered a surprisingly detailed look at a handful of major upcoming PlayStation 4 games – including the first look in years at the long-awaited “Final Fantasy VII” remake.

Yes, really! A new trailer for “Final Fantasy VII Remake” that even teases its imminent arrival with the tagline, “The return draws closer.”

Here’s a look at everything Sony revealed:

1. A major expansion is coming to “Monster Hunter World,” named “Iceborne,” on September 6.

Japanese game maker Capcom describes the addition to “Monster Hunter World” as, “a massive expansion,” which includes, “a brand new story, “new monsters, quests and abilities.” It’s scheduled to arrive on September 6, 2019.

2. “Final Fantasy VII Remake”

Fan-favorite character Aeris appears in the latest trailer for the long-awaited "Final Fantasy VII Remake."

When will “Final Fantasy VII Remake” finally be available? That remains unknown – the game was first shown off way back in 2015, and we’ve heard next to nothing since then.

But on Thursday afternoon, the latest trailer for the game was revealed alongside news that more would be revealed in June.

In the meantime, here’s the new trailer:

3. “Riverbond,” a “shoot and slash” game that looks like a pixelated dungeon crawler, is headed to PlayStation 4 “this summer.” It appears to feature guest appearances from characters from other games including “Shovel Knight.”

4. “Predator: Hunting Grounds” was revealed for the first time with a gorgeous trailer.

Can you see him? If you haven't yet, it's probably too late.

At some point in 2020, a new “Predator” game is expected to arrive – Sony showed it off for the first time on Thursday afternoon, and it’s called “Predator: Hunting Grounds.”

Instead of following any of the “Predator” films, it appears to be a multiplayer-focused game of kill or be killed (by an invisible alien with superweapons). Here’s the game description:

“Play as an elite Fireteam charged to complete paramilitary operations while a Predator mercilessly hunts you. Or, BE the Predator, armed with all the deadly alien weaponry you’ve grown to love and pursue your prey.”

Great! Check out the trailer right here:

5. “Medievil” is getting remade!

Sony previously revealed the “Medievil” remake – but now we have an official – and officially spooky – release date: October 25. The game first appeared on the PlayStation 1 way back in 1998!

6. It wasn’t all games, though — a “Days of Play” limited edition PlayStation 4 console was also revealed, and it’s pretty swanky-looking!

source Sony

A new PlayStation 4? Now? Yes and no – we’re talking about a special edition PlayStation 4 tied to Sony’s now-annual “Days of Play” game sale.

The new console has a swanky look, a similarly swanky gamepad, and 1 TB of internal storage. And, of course, it’ll only be available in limited quantities with it arrives this June.

Do you need a trailer for a new video game console? Probably not, but Sony made one anyway – here it is:

7. And finally, Sony showed off a new survival game that’s focused on the great outdoors and its many wild animals: “Away: The Survival Series.”

source Breaking Walls

Ever dreamed of becoming a sugar glider? Who hasn’t?!

In a new game named “Away: The Survival Series,” you can finally become the sugar glider you’ve always want to become. Here’s how the game is described:

“Set in a distant future, a series of natural disasters threatens the survival of every species on the planet. As you venture deeper into the wilderness, do you have what it takes to make it out alive?”

Check out the trailer for “Away: The Survival Series” right here:

Watch the full “State of Play” presentation right here: