A bunch of PlayStation 5 details just got unveiled: Here’s everything we know

Sony just revealed a bunch of details about its next PlayStation video game console, which is likely to be named PlayStation 5, in a Wired piece.

The console won’t arrive this year, according to Sony, but it is deep into development.

Some major details were revealed: It will support PlayStation 4 games and PlayStation VR headsets, it will have upgraded processors, and one major focus is on vastly improving loading times.

Sony’s next PlayStation console, widely thought to be named PlayStation 5, will play both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games. It will have a solid state hard drive to load games much faster, and it will still read physical game discs despite persistent rumors of console-makers moving toward download-only consoles.

These are just a few of the major new details revealed in a surprisingly direct set of answers given to Wired about Sony’s next-generation game console.

The new console is already being shipped as a development kit to game developers all over the world, though it won’t arrive for consumers this year.

Unlike the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X – half-step consoles that offered more power within the same console generation – Sony’s lead system architect Mark Cerny told Wired that the new PlayStation “allows for fundamental changes in what a game can be.”

Core to that mission is the new console’s processing chips: a new CPU and GPU from AMD, capable of supporting ray tracing – a method for producing more stunning visuals in computer graphics.

Additionally, the new console will continue to support PlayStation VR; it may even get a new version of PlayStation VR, updated to stay with the times, but Sony wouldn’t confirm as much.

Sony also didn’t speak to its plans for cloud gaming, or whether your PlayStation 4 digital game library would transfer forward to the new console. Those details, and many others, will likely come out across the next year as we lead up to the launch of Sony’s next console.

There are a handful of other details in Wired’s full piece, which you can read right here.