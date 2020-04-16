PlayStation 5 will reportedly be hard to find after it launches later this year, and it could cost as much as $550

caption Sony’s new PlayStation 5 gamepad, the DualSense. source Sony

Sony’s long-awaited successor to the PlayStation 4 is scheduled to arrive this holiday season.

When the PlayStation 5 launches, it could be hard to find and surprisingly expensive, according to a new Bloomberg report.

That’s because Sony is reportedly planning a smaller than usual first run of its new console, due at least in part to its “ambitious” internals driving the price north of $500.

This holiday season, next-generation game consoles from both Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox are expected.

Though we’ve seen parts of both consoles, and know plenty of details about both, one major question remains: How much?

In the case of the PlayStation 5, consumers could be looking at a price in the $500 to $550 range, according to a new Bloomberg report.

That unusually high price – $100 more than the launch price of the PlayStation 4 – is reportedly due to the console’s “ambitious specs,” which are driving Sony’s decision to price the console higher than in its previous generation. As a result, Sony is said to be producing fewer launch PS5 consoles than it has in prior generations as the company anticipates lower consumer demand due to the high price.

Instead of focusing solely on the move to next-generation consoles, Sony reportedly plans to continue pushing the PlayStation 4 for some time “as a bridge to get new users onto the PlayStation platform’s network services” – services like PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, which users pay for on an ongoing basis.

Sony representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment on the report as of publishing.

There isn’t a set release date for the PlayStation 5 yet, but Sony plans to launch it during the 2020 holiday season. In its latest reveal, for the DualSense gamepad that will come with the console, Sony reaffirmed a holiday release window. The company has also sent development models out to game designers so they can start building games for the console’s launch later this year.

That said, the coronavirus pandemic could push release plans back – if that is indeed the case, Sony isn’t saying just yet.