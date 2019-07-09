The PlayStation 5 and Xbox ‘Project Scarlett’ don’t arrive until 2020, but one YouTuber already built them

- source
- Austin Evans/YouTube
- Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s next Xbox, codenamed Project Scarlett, are scheduled to arrive in 2020.
- Both Sony and Microsoft have outright detailed the hardware specs of their respective next-gen consoles, which offers an early look into what we can expect next year.
- But one intrepid YouTube channel isn’t waiting – Austin Evans built his own custom PC that uses many of the same parts that Sony and Microsoft are using in their new consoles.
- For an indication of what these next-gen consoles can do, check out the video below.
