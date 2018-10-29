A $100 mini version of the original PlayStation is on the way with 20 games packed in — see it in action right here

caption The original “Twisted Metal” is one of 20 classic PlayStation One games appearing on the $100 PlayStation Classic console. source Sony

Sony’s got a brand new PlayStation in the works: the $100, adorably miniature PlayStation Classic console.

The console doesn’t play CD-ROMs or music CDs. Instead, it comes with 20 classic PlayStation One games built in.

Sony revealed the full lineup of games on Monday alongside a debut trailer.

It’s not an exact replica of the original console from the mid-’90s. Instead, it’s a lookalike with completely different internal hardware:

caption The PlayStation Classic (left) is about 45% smaller than the original PlayStation (right), according to Sony. source PlayStation/Flickr

There’s no CD-ROM to read your PlayStation 1 games, and the RCA ports in the back have been swapped for the far more modern HDMI equivalent. It’s a miniaturized re-creation, along the lines of Nintendo’s ridiculously popular NES and Super NES Classic Edition consoles.

You can even hold it in your palm!

caption The PlayStation Classic is tiny and adorable. source Playstation/Flickr

It may be a PlayStation 1 in looks alone, but it also plays a smattering of PlayStation 1 games.

There are 20 games in total built into the console, and Sony revealed the full list on Monday. It ranges from the obvious (“Resident Evil,” “Metal Gear Solid,” “Twisted Metal”) to the obscure (“Intelligent Qube”).

But it’s been decades since many of us last played these games.

Thankfully, Sony put together a video showcasing all 20 games – a nice refresher (or introduction!) which we’ve embedded right here: