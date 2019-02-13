Sony’s PlayStation Classic is an absolute steal at just $40 — it comes with two controllers and 20 games

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Sony

Sony’s PlayStation Classic is $60 off at Amazon and Walmart, bringing it down to its lowest price ever: $39.99 (originally $99.99).

The Classic is a miniaturized version of the original PlayStation Sony released in 1995, but it can connect to a modern TV with an HDMI cable so you can play classic games in crisp 720p.

It comes with 20 preloaded games, including “Final Fantasy VII,” “Resident Evil,” and “Metal Gear Solid.”

You also get two wired controllers, an HDMI cable, and a Micro-USB cable for power in the box.

At just $40, the PlayStation Classic is a great deal that comes with everything you need to play classic ’90s games on your TV.

The PlayStation Classic is by far the easiest way to play ’90s gems like “Resident Evil” on a modern TV. These older games are available digitally through Sony’s PlayStation store, but you need either a PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4 to play them. If you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on a new console, the PlayStation Classic is a good alternative – especially at this price.

For $40, you’re getting 20 digital games, two controllers, and software designed to make it easy to pick up and put down the games based on your schedule. It’s a no-brainer for nostalgic ’90s gamers who love to play old-school games.

Part of the PlayStation Classic’s appeal is its design. It’s a perfect, miniaturized replica of the original PlayStation, complete with functional “power” and “eject” buttons. But the pint-sized console improves upon the original in some key ways.

It connects to your TV via an HDMI cable, which outputs a signal at 720p, so the games will look sharper on an HD or 4K TV. It comes with two original PlayStation controllers, which connect to the system with a wired USB cable. If you want to connect a modern, wireless game controller to the system, you plug in this $20 adapter.

The most important part about getting a game console is the games, and the PlayStation Classic is preloaded with some of the best titles ever released, including “Metal Gear Solid,” “Final Fantasy VII,” and “Resident Evil.” There are 20 games in total, with titles in most popular genres.

You select these games from the main menu, and can save your progress at any time using a feature called “save states.” It’s a big improvement over having to wait to get to an in-game save area, especially if you don’t have a lot of time to play.

The PlayStation Classic has never been cheaper, and if you’re interested in an easy way to play your favorite older games on a modern TV, you should definitely pick it up.