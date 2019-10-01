Sony just added ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ and ‘God of War’ to its all-you-can-play streaming service, and cut the price in half to $10 a month

caption “God of War” was one of the most celebrated games of 2018, and it’s a PlayStation exclusive. source “God of War”/Sony

Sony has cut the price of PlayStation Now in half and added some of the most popular PlayStation 4 games to the streaming video game service, including “God of War,” “Grand Theft Auto V,” “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End,” and “Infamous: Second Son.”

PlayStation Now is available for $10 per month or $60 per year, giving subscribers access to more than 800 streaming games on their PC or PlayStation 4. The collection includes games from the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4, but not the original PlayStation. The four new games are some of the most popular titles on PlayStation 4, but they’ll only be available until January 2020.

The lowered price matches Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that offers a similar library for Xbox-owners, but without the streaming option. Google will launch its own game streaming service, Stadia, for $10 per month in November, but games must be purchased separately.

Sony first launched PlayStation Now in July 2014, but the service has seen major changes over the last five years. It was originally designed to work on smart TVs and PlayStation 3, as well as the now-discontinued PlayStation Vita and PlayStation TV platforms. These days the service is exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PC; PlayStation 4 users have the option to download PS4 games directly from the collection instead of streaming.

PlayStation Now is available in 19 countries. In May Sony agreed to partner with Microsoft to develop new cloud gaming technology to make video game streaming even easier in the future.