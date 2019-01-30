February is the last month PlayStation Plus subscribers can get free games on PlayStation 3 and PS Vita

caption “Metal Gear Solid 4” is one of the final free PS3 games offered with PlayStation Plus. source “Metal Gear Solid 4″/Konami

Sony will stop offering free PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games to PlayStation Plus subscribers on March 8th, 2019.

Since June 2010, PS+ subscribers have received multiple free games every month for PlayStation 4, PS3, and Vita.

The final batch of free PS3 and PS Vita games will be released February 5th and will include “Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots,” “Divekick,” “Gunhouse,” and “Rogue Aces.”

Starting in March, PlayStation Plus members will no longer receive free games for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita with their subscription each month, though Sony will continue to offer free PlayStation 4 games.

Sony has offered PS+ subscribers free games since June 2010 with a program called Instant Game Collection. Every month, Sony gives PS+ members a small selection of games to choose from. All the games are theirs to keep, so long as their subscription is active, and they add the games to their library before the month is over. Since the start of the program, Sony has given away more than 600 different games to PS+ subscribers.

For PlayStation 4 owners, the PS+ service is required to play games online, but the instant game collection was meant to encourage PlayStation 3 owners, who can play online for free, to pay for a subscription, too. PS+ is $60 per year, and the value of the free games certainly covers the price of the membership over the course of 12 months.

With Sony already working on the PlayStation 5, the company announced that the free PS3 and Vita games would be discontinued in March 2019.

The final batch of PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita is headlined by “Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots,” a PlayStation 3 exclusive that remains unplayable on the PlayStation 4 or any other console. The other free PlayStation 3 game is “Divekick,” a two-button fighting game that is also playable on PS4. The two free Vita games are “Gunhouse” and “Rogue Aces,” both of which are playable on PS4.

PS+ subscribers can download all of these games for free in the PlayStation store starting February 5th. Sony will also offer two free PlayStation 4 games, “Hitman” and “For Honor.” The games will remain free until March 8, when Sony plans to offer a new batch of PlayStation 4 games, and discontinue free PS3 and Vita games for good.