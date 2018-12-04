Plenty of Time for Singaporeans to Shop with Fast, Free Shipping from Prime Now to Your Door – Through 25 December

Prime Now Singapore delivering holiday magic until 10 pm on 24 December — exclusively for Prime members



Prime members can also shop millions of international items from Amazon US via the Prime Now App and take advantage of global expedited shipping until 7 December and priority global shipping until 14 December to receive in time for Christmas



Not a Prime member yet? Try Prime for free for 30 days and get free shipping on millions of items via the Prime Now App

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – December 4, 2018 – There is still plenty of time to shop! Prime members in Singapore can shop for those last minute Christmas gifts and still receive free two-hour delivery by 10 pm on Christmas Eve for orders over S$40. And, for those real procrastinators and last minute entertaining needs Amazon has announced regular Prime Now delivery hours from 10 am — 10 pm on Christmas Day. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone in Singapore can start a 30-day free trial and get free, two-hour delivery on local orders of S$40 or more, and free global shipping on orders of S$60 or more delivered directly to their door this holiday season. For more information or to start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, customers can go to www.amazon.com.sg.

“We are continually investing in Prime for customers in Singapore, adding more selection, offering great deals and making delivery fast and convenient. In fact, in 2017, the last Prime Now order delivered on Christmas Eve was ordered at 9:14 pm. The order included a Lamy Z26 (fountain pen converter), CamelBak Chute Water Bottle and Nerf Modulus Long Range Upgrade Kit and was delivered to a Prime member in Kovan at 10:23 pm all for free,” said Henry Low, Director of Operations, Amazon Singapore. “Even if you are not currently a member, holiday shoppers can try Prime for free for 30 days and take advantage of a variety of options to receive their products when they want and need them, including fast, free, two-hour delivery even on Christmas Day.”

Holiday Shipping Cheat Sheet

For free shipping before Christmas, visit the Prime Now App. The following shipping dates apply:

7 December: Last day for global expedited shipping (7-9 business days) on international orders, free for Prime members on orders over S$60

14 December: Last day for global priority shipping (2-5 business days) on international orders, costs vary by shipment

24 December: Prime Now Singapore will offer regular delivery windows from 10:00 am — 10 pm, for two-hour delivery order by 7:15 p.m. local time or earlier, free for Prime members on orders over S$40

25 December: Prime Now Singapore will offer regular delivery windows from 10:00 am — 10 pm. The last order for two-hour delivery will be 7:15 pm and 8:15 pm for one-hour delivery with a S$9.99 charge

Amazon Prime in Singapore is currently available for S$2.99 per month. Prime membership benefits in Singapore include free two-hour delivery on tens of thousands of items on orders of S$40 or more, free international shipping on millions of items on orders of S$60 or more, unlimited access to stream or download popular and award-winning Prime Originals on Amazon Prime Video and Prime members can enjoy a selection of free games and in-game loot, broadcaster subscription every 30 days and exclusive chat emotes and more from Twitch Prime.

Amazon Prime is now available in 17 countries, including Singapore. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. Since 2005, Prime has been focused on making customers’ lives better every day. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.com.sg.

