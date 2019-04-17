10 plot holes you never noticed on ‘Gilmore Girls’

caption “Gilmore Girls” has a few plot holes you may have never noticed. source Warner Bros.

“Gilmore Girls” is a television series that aired from 2000 until 2007.

The show focuses on the strong bond between a mother and her daughter.

The series also recently had a miniseries revival “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” which premiered on Netflix in 2016.

The show has a few minor continuity errors and plot holes that many viewers might miss when watching the show for the first time.

“Gilmore Girls” aired from 2000 until 2007. The popular series tells the story of the fast-talking mother-daughter pair Lorelai and Rory Gilmore as they navigate the ins and outs of adulthood and adolescence.

In 2016, the show even had a miniseries revival, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” which premiered on Netflix. But, like most beloved TV shows, the series has had a few small continuity errors and plot holes throughout its run.

Here are 10 inconsistencies and strange plot holes you may have missed on “Gilmore Girls.”

At 15 years old, rule-abiding Rory broke the law when she drove alone.

caption On the episode, Rory’s car gets hit by a deer. source Netflix/The CW

On the episode “The Deer Hunters,” Rory drove herself to school after she slept in late and had to get to Chilton to take an exam.

On the way to school, Rory’s car gets hit by a deer, but perhaps more concerning is the fact that Rory was only 15 years old and she was driving a car by herself.

In the state of Connecticut, where the fictional town of Stars Hollow is located, you must be 16 years old to get your learning permit or driver’s license. It is illegal to drive without a guardian present before the age of 16, a law that rule-abiding Rory would be likely to follow even if she was running late for a test.

A slew of actors played two characters on the show.

caption Alex Borstein played a harpist and a stylist. source Netflix/The CW

When viewers watch “Gilmore Girls” for the first time, they might think that they’re seeing double – several actors on the show have played two characters throughout the series.

Actress Sherilyn Fenn played both Jimmy’s girlfriend, Sasha, and April’s mother, Anna. Alex Borstein played the Dragonfly Inn’s crotchety harpist, Drella, and Emily’s stylist, Miss Celine.

And Sean Gunn first appeared as Mick the DSL installer before he eventually became the series regular, Kirk.

The gender of Babette’s cat changed from one episode to another.

caption Babette standing in front of her cat’s body. source Netflix/The CW

On the episode “Kill Me Now,” Babette (Sally Struthers) referred to her beloved (“260-year-old cat”) Cinnamon as a “him.” Two episodes later, on the episode “Cinnamon’s Wake,” the cat died and it is referred to by Babette as a “she.”

The minor error almost seems in character for Babette, who is one of the more absent-minded neighbors in Lorelai and Rory’s small town of Stars Hollow.

Rory seemed to give Dean walnut-filled cookies one episode after she learned he was “deathly” allergic to walnuts.

caption Dean is apparently “deathly allergic” to walnuts. source Netflix

On the episode “Kiss and Tell,” Lane told Rory everything she had learned about her friend’s new crush, Dean (Jared Padalecki), from Dean’s best friend.

One of the things Lane told Rory is that Dean “is deathly allergic to walnuts.”

On the next episode of the show, “Love and War and Snow,” Rory asked Sookie for a batch of her rocky-road cookies, a treat that is traditionally made with an assortment of nuts, including walnuts. Rory later gave Dean these cookies and he seemed to be very enthusiastic about the fact that they were rocky road, a reaction that seems confusing if he really was deathly allergic to walnuts.

Due to the fact that Dean doesn’t end up in the emergency room, it’s safe to assume one of the following things: the “Gilmore Girls” writers forgot about their line about allergies, the cookies were made following a particularly unique walnut-free recipe, or that Dean never actually ate the cookies Rory gave him.

Rory’s great-grandmother seemingly returned from the dead.

caption Lorelei the First is alive at the end of season one. source Netflix/The CW

On the episode “Kill Me Now,” Emily Gilmore pointed out that her dinner plates used to belong to Lorelei Gilmore, Richard’s mother.

During that same episode, Richard also said: “Lorelai the First was my mother. She was an extremely accomplished equestrian, a distinguished patron of the arts, and she was also world famous for her masquerade balls. She was quite a woman, my mother.”

He seemed to be referencing her in the past tense as though she were dead.

But, 15 episodes later on “The Third Lorelai,” Rory’s great-grandmother is alive and well, making her first appearance on the show and using her indomitable personality to terrorize Emily.

Lorelei the First, played by Marion Ross, made several more appearances before her character passed away (seemingly for a second time) on the episode “The Reigning Lorelai.”

Viewers learn that Jess’s dad left when Jess was a teenager but they are later told Jess’s dad left when his son was a baby.

caption Jess’s dad, Jimmy. source Netflix

On the first episode of season two, when teenager Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) was first introduced, Luke (Scott Patterson), Jess’s uncle, told Lorelei that Jess’s dad walked out on Jess and Jess’s mother two years prior, which would be when Jess was a teenager.

However, during season three on the episode “Say Goodnight, Gracie,” Luke confronted Jess’s dad, Jimmy, and said, “The last time I saw you is right after Liz gave birth. You were gonna go out and buy some diapers and meet us back at the apartment. Remember that? You went out, but you never came back.”

This seemed to contradict Luke’s earlier statement, implying that Jess’s dad left when his son was a baby, not a teen.

In one episode, Lorelai and Rory’s coffee cups magically change color.

caption The cups change from red to blue to red. source Netflix/The CW

On the third episode of season two, “Red Light on the Wedding Night,” Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) are holding coffee cups that appear to go from red to blue to red again in a matter of seconds.

Lorelei and Rory’s lifestyle doesn’t seem possible considering their supposed financial situation.

caption Takeout isn’t cheap and neither is a big house in Connecticut. source Netflix/The CW

Despite Lorelai’s consistent affirmations that she and Rory are fairly broke, the lifestyle of the mother-daughter pair doesn’t match up with their supposed financial situation.

Lorelai and Rory rarely, if ever, re-wear clothing on the show. They also order take-out from pizza joints and Chinese restaurants on almost every episode, which can be pricey.

Plus, Money.com evaluated Lorelei and Rory’s home at about $2.8 million dollars. The publication pointed out that it’s “baffling” that Lorelei would be able to afford such a home on an inn keeper’s salary, which, according to PayScale, is $51,564 on average.

The publication also pointed out that, although Emily and Richard Gilmore are wealthy, Lorelei is prideful about the fact that she doesn’t receive financial help from her parents, aside from when it comes to Rory’s education.

Without receiving financial help from Lorelei’s wealthy parents, it’s quite unclear how Rory and Lorelei can afford to live in such a big house and eat so much takeout.

There’s lack of continuity when it comes to the missing boat in Luke’s rented garage.

caption The boat is nowhere to be seen in season four. source Netflix/The CW

During season five, Luke was told he must move his father’s boat from a garage he had been renting. The boat had supposedly been in the garage for over a decade.

However, when Luke went to the same garage on the earlier season-four episode “A Family Matter,” there was no boat to be seen.

Residents of Stars Hollow argued about leaving the septic system behind when they already had years earlier.

caption The town apparently hasn’t been on a septic system for years. source Netflix/The CW

During “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” a great debate raged on when the townspeople argued whether or not Stars Hollow should remain on the septic system.

But, as The Washington Post pointed out, this disregards a fact mentioned years ago. During season one, Rory told Dean that the town tends to go overboard with celebrations, using the time they got off the septic system in the previous year as an example of a momentous occasion.