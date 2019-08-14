People think there’s a major plot twist in Emilia Clarke’s new movie ‘Last Christmas’ and are already sharing their theories

caption The first trailer for “Last Christmas” was released on August 14. source Universal Pictures

After the trailer for Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding‘s upcoming romantic comedy, “Last Christmas,” was released, people started sharing what they think the movie’s plot twist will be on Twitter.

Some people think Golding’s character might be a ghost or an angel.

Relatedly, people think it’s possible that Golding’s character was an organ donor and Clarke’s character got his heart in a transplant.

That theory is also a nod to the song “Last Christmas” by the ’80s band Wham! with George Michael that is featured in the trailer with lyrics that say, “Last Christmas I gave you my heart.”

People are excited about Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding’s upcoming romantic comedy, “Last Christmas” – so much so that they’re taking to Twitter and sharing theories about what they think might be the movie’s plot twist.

The trailer for the Emma Thompson-written film dropped on Wednesday and follows the story of Kate (Clarke), a woman who works at a Christmas shop and meets a man named Tom (Golding) after a chance encounter. The pair keep meeting and eventually fall for one another. The trailer also reveals that Kate “used to be really sick” and “nearly died.”

But many people don’t believe the plot could really be that simple. On Twitter, people are already abuzz with theories on what the twist ending of the holiday romantic comedy might be.

One of the most common theories is that Tom might be a ghost or an angel sent there to help Kate turn her life around.

is he a ghost? is SHE a ghost? https://t.co/SbRcQEm7D2 — CATS (2019) stan account (@EpicK8lin) August 14, 2019

OMG, is he a ghost??? I smell an M. Night Shyamalan twist. #LastChristmasMovie https://t.co/BygXx9rxpE — David (@Dreams_on_Paper) August 14, 2019

he literally sounds like he's guiding her throughout the movie, like her guardian angel — merry christmas ???? (@clarkewarriors) August 14, 2019

Expanding on this theory, people are arguing that Tom could have been an organ donor for Kate, who says in the trailer that she was very sick. The theory goes further to suggest Kate was given Tom’s heart and he is now a ghost or an angel visiting the woman whose life he helped save thanks to the transplant.

Further assisting this line of reasoning is the classic song “Last Christmas” from the ’80s band Wham! with George Michael which is featured in the trailer. The song’s famous lyrics go: “Last Christmas I gave you my heart.”

#LastChristmasMovie theory: Henry Golding is an angel, and Emilia Clarke received his heart in a transplant when she was sick. ???? Last Christmas I gave you my heart ???? — Sam Wilson (@yeahyeahsam) August 14, 2019

I’m not still not over this! “last Christmas I gave you my heart” so Emilia Clarke’s character needed a heart transplant, Henry Golding was the donor and now she seems him everywhere. Ugh see you all in November! — Ant???? (@AnAntLife) August 14, 2019

"Last Christmas, I gave you my heart"

Probably the twist, right? Like, Emilia Clarke's character probably got the heart of Henry Golding's character the previous Xmas and now has visions of him. I think she's the only one who interacts with him in the trailer? #LastChristmasMovie — Steve F (@FistOfFiori) August 14, 2019

But some users are hoping that Tom is just a great guy who helps Kate become a better person and the two fall in love and live happily ever after – all in the spirit of a cheerful holiday rom-com.

What if the twist in LAST CHRISTMAS is that both the audience and Emilia Clarke become convinced that Henry Golding is an angel/a ghost/all in her head but actually he's a real dude who's just improbably perfect — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) August 14, 2019

why’s everyone trying to Destroy My Soul with these last christmas twist theories!! why can’t it just be a sappy cliche christmas movie with the sunshine baby teaching the grumpy goose to Believe In Christmas!! why can’t it be absolutely SHITE and PERFECT simultaneously!! ugh — william shakesqueer ???? (@schuylermoores) August 14, 2019

Ugh I get it, I just don't want it to be true! Lol

Also, last Christmas is inspired by the Wham! Song

Also it's Paul feig, and maybe that's all a red herring and there's a different twist! ???? — Taylor MotherForkingChristian Scott (@loveyou_3k) August 14, 2019

“Last Christmas” will hit theaters on November 8. You can watch the trailer again here.