Plus-sized model Tess Holliday says she wakes up every day to messages from people telling her she’s unhealthy

Tess Holliday is a plus-size model with 1.8 million Instagram followers.

She recently wrote an essay in InStyle magazine about how she deals with trolls.

She said she received messages daily telling her to lose weight, or that her body positivity is “dangerous.”

Rather than hitting back, she said she’d rather come from a place of compassion, but she “will tell someone to f— off if they deserve it.”

Plus-size model Tess Holliday has had to deal with trolls most of her career. In an essay for InStyle, she wrote about how she wakes up to messages every day telling her how unhealthy she is, and how her weight is “dangerous.”

Holliday currently has about 1.8 million followers on Instagram, and often posts messages of body positivity, and has campaigned against photo editing apps.

Over the years of being in the public eye, she has learned to deal with hateful and judgmental comments in a more productive way.

“I will tell someone to f— off if they deserve it,” she wrote. “But I’d rather come from a place of compassion.”

For example, when one girl sent her a message telling her she was disgusting and hated her, Holliday went on her profile and saw that she was currently tackling an eating disorder. Instead of hitting back, she sent a message of support, to which the girl responded: “Thank you.”

When she doesn’t feel like facing the trolls, Holliday mutes people on social media, or deletes it from her phone for a while. As much as she has worked on loving herself, the negativity simply isn’t worth it sometimes.

“I wish I would’ve loved myself 100 pounds ago, but this is the body I’m in,” she wrote.

“I can’t live life being miserable, because I could die tomorrow. And then what – I was miserable because I was fat? What a waste.”

Modeling also helped change how she sees herself, because before her career she never found clothes she felt good or sexy in, she said.

“Now I feel the most on top of my game when I’m at a photo shoot,” she said. “I thrive in that space because I know I am the person I always dreamed of being. And I’m creating something that’s going to be around much longer than me, something that brings more visibility to the world so little kids and women feel represented.”

So while she gets negative messages every day, her reality is so much more than that.

“I’ll also think about going to New York, staying at a fancy hotel, and wearing a custom dress by Christian Siriano,” she said.

“My life is only getting better.”