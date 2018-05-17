PM Lee just announced a visit to Malaysia to meet Dr Mahathir on May 19

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he plans to visit Malaysia on Saturday (May 19) to meet the country’s Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to tell him that he looks forward to working with him again for “mutual benefit”.
In a speech during the debate on the President’s Address on Wednesday, Mr Lee said as Malaysia’s closest neighbour, Singapore needs to pay close attention to their relationship.
He said: “The two countries have deep historical, economic and people-to-people ties. We hope Malaysia is stable and prosperous.?
“We have enjoyed good relations with Malaysia under the former prime minister Najib Razak and cooperated on major projects that benefit both sides.”
Singapore has also worked with Dr Mahathir and several members of this team, completing several joint projects including the Second Link at Tuas when Dr Mahathir was last the prime minister, said Mr Lee.
He said that he also knows former Mr Anwar Ibrahim well as they were counterparts when Mr Lee was Singapore’s deputy prime minister.
“The expectations of a new Malaysian government are very high and I think Dr Mahathir will be very busy in the days to come,” added Mr Lee.