PM Lee: Singapore looks forward to developing a constructive relationship with the next Malaysian government

Singapore looks forward to developing an “equally constructive relationship” with the next Malaysian government and to work with it to take bilateral ties forward which benefit both countries, said Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (May 10) morning, he said Singapore has enjoyed good relations and close cooperation with Malaysia for many years with successive Malaysian leaders.

“While Malaysian politics are for Malaysians to decide, Singapore wishes Malaysia all the best in its political development,” he said.

The post came hours after opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan emerged victorious in Malaysia’s 14th General Election held on May 9, booting out incumbent Barisan Nasional led by Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Pakatan Harapan is headed by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Lee said: “Many Singaporeans would have followed the news about the Malaysian election yesterday.”

“It is clear that the outcome represents a major change in Malaysian politics. We are now awaiting the formation of a new government.”

In a similar Twitter post, Mr Lee said: “As Malaysia’s closest neighbour, we have a vested interest in her stability & prosperity.”

In a Facebook post earlier in the morning, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said the poll results show a “clear vote for change in Malaysia.”

He wrote: “And it was across the board – Malays, Chinese, Indians and even the Dayaks in Sarawak. Wish Malaysia well, and hope we continue to work together for mutual good of our people.”