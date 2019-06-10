PM Lee’s on leave this week – and he’s going to ‘jalan jalan’ around Singapore

The PM said he would also use the leave to spend time with family and catch up on his reading. Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong/Ministry of Communications and Information

Keep your eyes peeled as you travel around town this week – because you might just bump into Singapore’s Prime Minister.

PM Lee announced in a Facebook post on Sunday (June 9) that he was taking a week-long break to spend time with family and catch up on his reading.

“Maybe I’ll see some of you when I go #jalanjalan!” he added.

Candid snaps of the PM with his wife and grandchild at the Botanic Gardens went viral in April, with onlookers excited to see him at such close proximity to the public without an entourage.

He also made the news in 2014 after members of public spotted him queuing for chicken wings at Redhill Food Centre.

The PM has used the “jalanjalan” hashtag to document his previous visits to the Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park, Jurong Lake Gardens, and Gardens by the Bay.

According to The Straits Times, the PM’s leave starts on Monday (June 10). Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be acting Prime Minister while he is away.

This is Mr Heng’s first stint as acting head of government since being promoted to DPM on May 1.

