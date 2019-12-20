PM Mahathir denies talk of new Islamic bloc at Malaysian summit, which Saudi Arabia did not attend

Mahathir said problems existing among Muslims would be discussed “at the highest levels of the state but involving only a few countries for a start”. Twitter/chedetofficial

A summit of Muslim leaders kicked off in the Malaysian capital yesterday with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, in his opening address, trying to defuse speculation that the meeting aimed to build a new Islamic bloc.

The leaders of several countries in the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC), including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Indonesia, are not attending the four-day meeting which Tun Dr Mahathir insisted was an attempt to understand why Islam, the Muslims and their countries were “in a state of crisis, helpless and unworthy of this great religion”.

Read also: Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad crowned Muslim Man of the Year for 2019

Dr Mahathir said problems existing among Muslims would be discussed “at the highest levels of the state but involving only a few countries for a start”.

“We are not discriminating or isolating anyone,” he added.

Welcoming address by Tun Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019. pic.twitter.com/CslC6ATx1j — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) December 19, 2019

Dr Ma’ruf Amin, Vice-President of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, said on Wednesday that he would not be attending the summit after all, citing health issues, though Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi attended.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was earlier scheduled to speak at the event, also gave the summit a miss.

The Kuala Lumpur meeting has been viewed in some Islamic circles as a gathering of Muslim countries not aligned with Saudi Arabia.

Summit organisers say 450 delegates from 56 countries are in attendance.

Read also: Mahathir’s wife asked Imran Khan if she could hold his hand, and Pakistanis are so here for it

The Saudis play a high-profile role in the Muslim world due to their role as “custodian of the two Holy Mosques” in Mecca and Medina, and their oil wealth, but they skipped the KL meeting.

Instead, leaders of the trio of countries with tense ties with Saudi Arabia flew into KL – the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The host of the summit, Dr Mahathir, 94, is known in the Muslim world for his strident defence on issues such as Palestine and Kashmir.

His involvement with the trio of countries aligned against the Saudis has raised chatter about a new Islamic bloc.

Read also: Worries about Malaysia’s ‘Arabisation’ grow as Saudi ties strengthen

On the other hand, there has been concern in the Muslim world at the relative silence of key Muslim leaders and the OIC over issues such as the plight of Uighur Muslims in China, Kashmir in India and Palestine statehood in the age of US President Donald Trump.

The OIC, a Muslim bloc consisting of 57 nations, with Saudi Arabia playing a prominent role, has obliquely criticised the KL summit.

OIC secretary-general Yousef al-Othaimeen, in a thinly veiled attack against the summit, told Sky News Arabia on Wednesday: “It is not in the interest of an Islamic nation to hold summits and meetings outside the framework of the (OIC), especially at this time when the world is witnessing multiple conflicts”.

Earlier this week, Dr Mahathir rebutted claims that the summit could sideline the OIC, saying the event was “too small to do that”.

Read also: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince postponed his first trip to Malaysia – one day before he was due to arrive

Although Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud, 83, was invited, he declined to attend.

Dr Mahathir on Tuesday answered a call from King Salman to discuss the summit’s purpose.

Dr Mahathir told reporters after the call: “He feels that matters like these (Muslim issues) shouldn’t just be discussed by two or three countries, and there should be an OIC meeting and I agreed with him.”

Dr Mahathir said yesterday that it was not possible to expect solutions to all the problems of the Muslim world at once.

“We are attempting to start small, and if these ideas, proposals and solutions are acceptable and prove workable, then we hope to take them up to the larger platform for consideration,” he said.

Read also: Saudi Arabia just broke its own 2-year blockade of Qatar by flying its soccer team across the border, suggesting the feud could be thawing

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, in a veiled criticism of Saudi Arabia, told the audience that respect needs to be maintained among countries, adding that justice is “indivisible”.

“Double standards also prevail in the case of armed militias that commit terrorist acts,” he said in his speech, adding that dialogue is needed to resolve ongoing disputes.

“We reject the use of methods of force, blockade, starvation and dictation of opinions,” the Emir said.

The ongoing Yemeni civil war, with Saudi Arabia siding with one side and Iran the other, has caused mass starvation.

Qatar, meanwhile, has been facing a land, sea, air blockade by its neighbours since 2017; it had been called for by Saudi Arabia over Qatar’s closer ties with Iran, a regional rival of the Saudis.

Read also: Here’s how the locked-down Saudi Arabia-Qatar border became one of the tensest places on earth, sparking outrageous plans to build a 37-mile-long canal and turn Qatar into an island

Turkish President Erdogan and Iran’s President Rouhani spoke against the world’s major powers and the failings of the United Nations Security Council.

Turkey has had tense ties with Saudi Arabia after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year.

The tense relations with Saudi Arabia have drawn Qatar, Turkey and Iran closer together.

Dr Mahathir said “fratricidal wars, civil wars, failed governments and many other catastrophes” have plagued Muslims.

Highlighting that no single Muslim nation has garnered the status of a developed country despite immense wealth, and the countries’ inability to protect the Islamic community, Dr Mahathir said this summit is hoped to “spark a sense of purpose” to pursue tangible solutions.

Read also: Mahathir shot up over 400 places on this year’s list of 500 influential Muslims – but Singapore’s President still ranked higher