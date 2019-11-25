PM Mahathir just took his 93-year-old wife out on a date, and netizens are swooning over the cute photos

Mahathir posted the photos on Twitter on Saturday (Nov 23) with the caption “Once in a while, (I) take Hasmah on a date to KL.” Twitter/chedetofficial

Malaysia’s favourite couple is at it again with the sweet romance.

Despite being in their nineties, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Siti Hasmah were photographed on a loving date in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Nov 23).

The photos, which Mahathir posted on Twitter with the caption “Once in a while, (I) take Hasmah on a date to KL”, attracted 47,000 likes and 16,000 retweets in just two days.

Sekali sekala bawa Hasmah dating di KL pic.twitter.com/gbMMaQrJQW — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) November 23, 2019

The photos show the nongenarian couple in a car, with Mahathir, aged 94, driving through a toll booth.

Another shows Siti Hasmah, 93, pointing him into a driveway.

They were also photographed smiling lovingly at each other in a restaurant over a meal comprising coffee and garlic bread.

The PM’s wife was dressed in a purple top and even wore a heart-shaped sliver necklace on the date.

In the comments, many said the couple were “cute”, “sweet” and “relationship goals”, with one even calling them “old but gold”.

Some gleefully pointed out that the PM was driving a Proton X70 and used a SmartTAG – which ceased production in 2018 – to pay toll fees. Others cheekily asked if the PM’s bodyguard had taken the pictures, or felt like a third wheel.

One even apologised for interrupting the couple’s date.

Apologies for interrupting your dating moments Tun M & Tun H.. We just can’t help to seize that lifetime opportunity.. We pray that you both are always blessed with great health ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NkjLKeMYZD — Rai (@raihalim) November 23, 2019

Netizens also stepped in to defend the PM from comments on the post targeted at recent political developments and Mahathir’s handover.

“Netizens shouldn’t connect this post to politics,” wrote @mizzshakillerz. “Honestly, I feel so touched by how sweet it is.”

Another user, @Shahrulazam1968, said: “I don’t see anything wrong with these photos. They wanted to have some time off. Let them be. I can see a lot of positive things from these shots.”

