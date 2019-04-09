PMET Jobs That Require Digital Skills Grew By 50% In 2018, But Getting Harder to Fill

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 April 2019 – The number of PMET jobs for Software, Web and Media developer positions grew nearly 50% from 4,520 job openings in 2017 to 6,700 in 2018, according to JobTech which analyzed more than 550,000 jobs posted online in 2018.

Of the 6,700 Software, Web and Media developer job positions in 2018, more than 10% were open for at least 3 months while more than 5% were left unfilled for more than 6 months. In comparison, 8% of the 4,520 Software, Web and Media developer job positions were open for at least 3 months while only 3% were left unfilled for more than 6 months in 2017.

In comparison to 2017, there was a 25% increase in the number of companies hiring for Software, Web and Media developer positions, from 1,050 hiring companies in 2017 to 1,300 in 2018. The top hirers in 2017 were Google (150 positions); NCS (70 positions); and ST Electronics (70 positions). In 2018, Google remained at the top of the list with 370 positions, while JP Morgan (130 positions) and VISA (120 positions) ramped up their technical hiring and came in second and third.

GROWING NEED FOR EXPERIENCED TECHNICAL PROFESSIONALS

This observation in the Singapore job market could be due to the growing skills gaps between PMETs and the transitioning job market. As more organisations are looking for digital solutions and implementing automated processes, the job market calls for a larger number of technical developers in software, web and media fields.

The top sought-after skills for Software, Web and Media developer job positions that were open for more than 6 months in 2018 were:

SN Skills Required Skills Usage 1 Java Java is a general-programming language that has been widely used in the implementation of enterprise systems. Java developers are well sought-after by medium and large corporations for system and application development functions. 2 JavaScript JavaScript is a high-level programming language for front-end developers. It has many open-sourced libraries and frameworks for developers to code out complex user-interfaces and web applications. Web developers create web interfaces that help users call on sophisticated backend queries in a simplified way. 3 C++ C++ is an intermediate-level, object-oriented programming language. C++ developers generally work on operating systems, servers or computer hardware to handle low-level programming work. 4 User Interface Design User interface (UI) refers to the visual display that users see and interact with when they visit a website, uses a mobile app, or access any electronic display screen. UI designers work on both the graphic design as well as the placement of interactive elements on the visual display, in a way that intuitively guides users towards the intended content with visual cues. 5 Python Python is a high-level, general-programming language that is gaining popularity with rapid prototype developers. Python developers apply their skills in a wide range of job functions, including data analysis; rapid prototyping; web application development; as well as data visualisation.





Across all PMET job positions in Software, Web and Media Development, the top 10 most sought-after skills are:

Skills Rank Top 10 Skills Required Skills Type 1 Java Technical 2 JavaScript Technical 3 Web Services Domain Knowledge 4 HTML4/HTML5 Technical 5 C++ Technical 6 CSS2/CSS3 Technical 7 C# Technical 8 UNIX/LINUX Domain Knowledge 9 Python Technical 10 Cloud Services Domain Knowledge





JobTech™ Data API

In order to provide real-time access to Online Jobs Census data, JobTech has developed 2 data APIs (Application Programming Interface) for its strategic government and industry partners to acquire up-to-date and structured jobs market data automatically. The 2 APIs will allow users to obtain sectoral data for both the de-duplicated job counts as well as the top skills demanded in real time, from the JobTech database which has more than 50 million data points.





JobTech will continue to provide flash reports covering different sectors in Singapore, with a focus on highly sought-after skills and labour market trends. In this regard, JobTech is using its Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to provide visibility and analysis of the online jobs market in Singapore to support companies and decision makers there.





For more information on the full version of JobTech Analytics Reports (Quarterly Sector Reports) and Real Time Analytics, please visit http://analytics.jobtech.co/

