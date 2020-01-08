Pokémon and Joyoung launched co-branded small household appliances, a big hit in China

JINAN, CHINA – Media OutReach – January 8, 2020 – Japanese super popular cartoon game Pokémon and Joyoung, China’s well-known small appliance brand, jointly launched a series of small appliances that were very popular in China. Themed on Pikachu, the Pokémon co-branded health-care pots, warming coasters, juicers, and milk makers triggered a rush of buying in their first debut during the New Year’s shopping festival held by Chinese E-commerce platform Tmall on January 6th. 2020 is the year of the mouse. Pikachu endowed small appliances with vitality which gained great popularity from young Chinese consumers.













Pokémon was born on February 27, 1996, in Gameboy, a series of games developed by Game Freak and Creatures and distributed by Nintendo. Pokémon has become a super international IP. Films and television animation works adapted by Pokémon have been published one after another since 1997 and elves like Pikachu are popular all over the world.





Joyoung, founded in 1994, is a famous household appliances brand with hundreds of millions of users in China. It is popular for good-looking product design and perfectly convenient products experience. Joyoung original products such as easy-clean automatic soy milk machines, blenders and steam rice cookers were loved by its fans in 2019.





The combination between super animation IP and China’s small household appliances, breaking dimensional walls, changed mechanical small household appliances with strong a sense of science and technology into fashionable and cute single items with the help of Pokémon, quickly capturing the hearts of Chinese young people. Adorable co-branded products have attracted lots of consumers to share the joy of using them on social media and become web celebrity small household appliances.





Pokémon has cooperated with many famous fashion brands such as clothing, beauty makeup, and beverages previously. The wonderful integration of Pokémon and Joyoung has shown us more crossover possibilities this time. The co-branded small appliances have successfully extended consumers’ love for Pikachu from the screen to their daily life and influenced them more. The relevant responsible person of Pokémon said that Pokémon hoped to cooperate with more excellent brands and created good products for Pokémon fans. In the future, cooperation between Pokémon and Joyoung will also have more imagination.



