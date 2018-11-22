Pokemon fans can now evolve an Eevee in the form of Tamagotchi – and it’s crazy cute

Eevee Tamagotchis. Screenshot / Tamagotchi

Pokemon and Tamagotchi fans, brace yourselves for cuteness overload.

The two mega Japanese brands have unveiled the first official Pokemon Tamagotchi, in which Eevee “lives” and evolves into a variety of characters.

Set to be released in Japan on Jan 26 next year, the Eevee Tamagotchi will cost around S$28 (USD$20), according to the Tamagotchi website.

Depending on how owners care for it, Eevee has the potential to evolve into one of eight forms – Espeon, Umbreon, Sylveon, Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Leafeon, and Glaceon.

Eevee has the potential to evolve into eight different forms. Screenshot / Tamagotchi

The Eevee Tamagotchi comes in two design options – “I love you, Eevee” and “Colourful friends”.

Additional details showing the Tamagotchi’s two design options, stating its release date in Japan and its price. Screenshot / Tamagotchi

There’s no guarantee that this will extend beyond Japan, though it will almost undoubtedly see a lot of global hype.

Leaked information on the companies’ collaboration and a promotional sheet were first posted on Pokemon news site Serebii’s Twitter account on Nov 6. But it did make clear that those details were unconfirmed.

And apparently, this isn’t the first time that The Pokemon Company has dabbled into creating physical-digital pets for players. In 1998, it released Pokemon Pikachu, also known as Pocket Pikachu, and in 2010, the company released PokeWalker. Both devices look and function very much like the Tamagotchi.