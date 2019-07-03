Pokemon is selling limited edition illustrated drinks in Japan – including a Bulbasaur matcha bubble milk

Gotta drink em all. The Sweets Dynasty

Pokeboba is now officially a thing – and the lucky people of Japan will get to enjoy it, thanks to a partnership between The Pokémon Company and The Sweet Dynasty, a dessert chain from Hong Kong.

According to a poster published on the dessert chain’s website, the limited edition Pokemon bubble tea will be sold at all Sweets Dynasty stores from July 17 to late September.

Six drinks will be available: Hong Kong milk tea, matcha milk, melon soda, watermelon smoothie, mango soda, and rainbow soda (we don’t know what’s in this one).

Three of the drink cups will feature original illustrations of Mew, Eevee, and Bulbasaur, while the other three will feature Pikachu.

Prices range from 500 yen (US$4.50) to 800 yen (US$7.50).

Recipes for the drinks are all original creations by The Sweet Dynasty, the company said.

The brand – which has outlets in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Nagoya – also supplies its desserts to China Airlines, which serves them in Business class on its Japan routes.

However, this isn’t the first time someone’s tried to combine bubble tea with Pokemon. Earlier this year, bubble tea chain OneZo (also known as Playmade) created its own pearls that look like Pokeballs, to the joy of Pokemon fans in Singapore and Malaysia.

