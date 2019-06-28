‘Pokémon Masters’ brings 3-on-3 battles to your phone with iconic characters from the series

caption The designs of “Pokémon Masters” are inspired by the Pokémon anime series. source The Pokémon Company

“Pokémon Masters” is a brand-new game coming to Android and iPhone later this summer.

The game is focused entirely on Pokémon battles, and features legendary Pokémon trainers from past games.

“Pokémon Masters” uses a new 3-on-3 time-based battle system, and each trainer has a unique partner Pokémon.

“Pokémon Masters” is new game coming to Android and iOS devices, bringing back dozens of iconic Pokémon characters in an all-new adventure.

When “Pokémon Go” was released in 2016, one of the game’s biggest criticisms was that it didn’t have Pokémon battles in the style of the original games. To help fill that gap, “Pokémon Masters” is entirely dedicated to Pokémon battles, though the battle system isn’t identical to the old Game Boy games.

“Pokémon Masters” will have players recruit famous Pokémon trainers from the past games to participate in a series of 3-on-3 battles. Instead of the turn-based battles from the Game Boy games, “Pokémon Masters” will use a timer-based attack system. Along with a variety of Pokémon attacks, each trainer will also have special abilities they can use to support their partners.

Nintendo plans to launch “Pokémon Masters” later this summer, but here’s what we know so far:

“Pokémon Masters” takes place on an island called Pasio with a variety of artificial environments.

Pasio is full of legendary trainers from past Pokémon games, including Red and Blue, the video-game versions of Ash Ketchum and Gary Oak.

Each trainer is paired with a single partner Pokémon, like Misty and her Starmie.

There aren’t any wild Pokémon to catch, so you’ll be adding trainers to your team instead. You’ll have to recruit a team of three trainers to battle your way to the top of the Master’s League.

Battles in “Pokémon Masters” are all 3-on-3 affairs, with all six Pokémon on the field at the same time.

“Pokémon Masters” uses an active-time based system instead of the turn-based system in the Game Boy Pokémon games. Attacking will use a portion of your move bar, based on the strength of the attack.

Players can choose between four different attacks; each trainer also has support moves that can be used to power-up your Pokémon.

Trainers can also team up with their Pokémon for a special attack called a Sync Move.

Trainers can unlock their own unique Sync Moves with their partner Pokémon, too.

The story of “Pokémon Masters” will unravel as you explore Pasio and encounter other trainers. It seems like the game will be a single-player adventure.

Pokémon Masters” is scheduled to launch this summer on iOS and Android. It’s unclear if the game will be free-to-play, but you can check out the full trailer below.