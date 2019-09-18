One of the original Pokémon just got a new evolution, and fans are going wild over it

caption Meet Sirfetch’d. source “Pokémon Sword and Shield”/Nintendo

Farfetch’d, one of the original 150 Pokémon, is getting a brand-new evolution in “Pokémon Sword and Shield.”

The new Pokémon is called Sirfetch’d and it makes use of Farfetch’d signature leek as a sword, with the leek’s leaves serving as a shield.

“Pokémon Sword and Shield” will be released for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

After more than 20 years, one of the original 150 Pokémon is getting an evolution.

The Pokémon Company revealed on Wednesday that Farfetch’d caught in the Galar region of “Pokémon Sword and Shield” will be able to evolve into a brand-new Pokémon named Sirfetch’d.

Armed with a sharpened leek as a sword and using the leek’s leaves as a shield, Sirfetch’d appears to fit perfectly within the themes of “Pokémon Sword and Shield.”

Farfetch’d, the Wild Duck Pokémon, was easily recognized thanks to its strong eyebrows and the leek that it carried at all times. The original Pokémon game, “Pokémon Red,” said that Farfetch’d was nearly extinct because too many people were eating it.

Sirfetch’d is described as “a noble knight that fights fair and square.” The Pokémon stands just two feet and seven inches tall, and its sword looks to have twice the height. Sirfetch’d is a plain fighting Pokémon, instead of a Normal/Flying type like Farfetch’d.

The new Pokémon will have a new move called Meteor Assault that can only be learned by Sirfetch’d. It’s said that once its leek withers, Sirfetch’d will retire from battling, but it’s unclear if this will impact the game at all.

So far, fans have already embraced the new Pokémon and started posting fan art and memes on social media as soon as rumors of Sirfetch’d appeared online.

Here’s what some members the Pokémon community are saying so far:

“Sword and Shield” are the latest generation of Pokémon games arriving on the Nintendo Switch on November 15.