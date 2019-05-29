There’s a new Pokémon game coming out that rewards you for sleeping, complete with a sleep-tracker that works with ‘Pokémon Go.’ Here’s everything else Pokémon fans have to look forward to.

caption “Pokémon Masters” is a new game coming to iOS and Android. source The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company held its annual press conference in Tokyo on May 29, announcing two new games and a pair of apps to help players further immerse themselves in the world of Pokémon.

A sequel to “Detective Pikachu,” the 2016 game that inspired the movie, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

“Pokémon Masters” is a new game for iOS and Android that lets players battle legendary trainers from past Pokémon games.

The Pokémon Company will also release two new apps this year. Pokémon Home is a cloud service that will let players store and trade their Pokémon across nearly every Pokémon game. Pokémon Sleep will reward players for tracking their sleep patterns with a special device.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pokémon fans have a lot to look forward to this year, with two new spin-off games joining “Pokémon Sword and Shield” on the Pokémon Company’s list of upcoming releases.

During its annual press conference, the Pokémon Company revealed that a new “Detective Pikachu” game will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch next year, and a new mobile game called “Pokémon Masters” will let players face-off against famous trainers from the franchise’s history.

Along with the new games, the Pokémon Company will continue to expand its app library. A new cloud service called Pokémon Home will let players easily store, transfer, and trade their favorite Pokémon from more than a dozen different games. Pokémon Sleep will use a new device to reward players for keeping track of their sleep patterns.

Here’s a breakdown of what Pokémon fans can expect from these new titles:

“Pokémon Masters” is an iOS and Android game that will let players battle against legendary Pokémon trainers from past games.

source Pokémon Masters

One of the biggest complaints about “Pokémon Go” is that the game doesn’t have the same battle system as the original Pokémon games. “Pokémon Masters” will bring a more traditional style of Pokémon battling to smartphones and let players face-0ff against the strongest trainers from past Pokémon games.

The Pokémon Company is promising to provide more details on “Pokémon Masters” in June, but so far, screenshots have shown 3-on-3 battles, and memorable trainers like Brock and Misty.

A new “Detective Pikachu” game is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

source Nintendo

The “Detective Pikachu” game released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2016 didn’t create nearly as much hype as the new movie, but a sequel is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The full title and release date are still up in the air, but fans can expect to solve new mysteries with Tim Goodman and his Pikachu partner.

The first game ended with a cliffhanger, and the Pokémon Company plans to complete the story in the new game. Fans who saw the movie might already know some of the major twists arriving in the sequel.

The Pokémon Home app will give players an easy way to manage and trade their Pokémon.

source The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Home is a cloud service that will let players manage their collection of Pokémon partners across different games and platforms. Dedicated players can import their Pokémon from the classic Game Boy games, “Pokémon Go,” or the newest Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch into Pokémon Home for easy access.

Pokémon Home will make it easier for players to trade online as well. The app will integrate with the paid Pokémon Bank service that allows players to store their Pokémon from the 3DS games, providing a simple solution for players who enjoy Pokémon on multiple platforms.

Pokémon Home is expected to launch in early 2020 for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Sleep will encourage players to build healthier routines.

source The Pokémon Company

Details on Pokémon Sleep are still sparse, but the app will use a new device called the Pokémon Go Plus to monitor your time sleeping and deliver it to the app. The regular Pokémon Go Plus tracks your steps during the day and offers rewards based on the distance traveled, and it looks like Pokémon Sleep will serve a similar purpose.

The popularity of “Pokémon Go” led to some surprising health benefits for players, and its possible that Pokémon Sleep could have a similar effect by helping Pokémon fans build healthier routines.

“Pokemon Sword and Shield” will introduce a new generation of Pokémon on the Nintendo Switch later this year.

source The Pokémon Company

Releasing later this year, “Pokémon Sword and Shield” are the latest additions to the main Pokémon series. The Nintendo Switch games will feature new gameplay mechanics, a new region to explore, and of course, dozens of new Pokémon.

Nintendo will release new details on “Sword and Shield” during a Nintendo Direct presentation on June 5, but you can check out everything we know so far until then.