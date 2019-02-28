Everything you need to know about ‘Pokémon Sword’ and ‘Pokémon Shield,’ the newest additions to the main Pokémon series on the Nintendo Switch

source The Pokémon Company

The eighth generation of Pokémon games has arrived – “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” will be released on the Nintendo Switch in late 2019. Announced on the 23rd anniversary of the franchise, Pokémon Shield” and “Pokémon Sword” will introduce players to dozens of new Pokémon living in a never-before-seen part of the Pokémon world.

Like the original Pokémon titles, “Sword” and “Shield,” are role-playing games. Players will adventure through the brand-new Galar region, capturing Pokémon and battling other trainers on their way to becoming the Pokémon champion.

“Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” are two versions of the same game, a longstanding tradition in the Pokémon series. Players will encounter different Pokémon depending on which version they pick, and will have to trade for Pokémon from the opposite version. Still, both games share the same story and gameplay experience.

Here’s what we know about “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” so far:

“Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” let you choose between a boy or girl trainer, a series staple since “Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire.”

You’ll also choose between one of three starter Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny or Sobble.

caption Grookey is a grass Pokémon, Scorbunny is a fire Pokémon, and Sobble is a water Pokémon. source The Pokémon Company

You’ll travel through the Galar region, a never-before-seen part of the Pokémon world.

This is only a portion of the entire map of the Galar region. You can see the full map here.

The Galar region is home to dozens of new Pokémon, like this cute little thing.

Like previous games, battling other Pokémon trainers will play an important role in “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield.”

“Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” will make use of cinematic camera angles to let you see more of your surroundings.

The trailer for “Sword” and “Shield” shows off a number of different environments including a lakeside town, a snowy mountain trail, and a steam-powered city.

Shifting camera angles will change your view of the world as you travel. The original Pokémon games used a fixed, top-down view that limited your perspective.

There could be new types of gameplay; the trailer shows the main character headed toward some kind of competition in a huge arena.

Nintendo promised more updates on “Pokémon Shield” and “Pokémon Sword” later in the year. You can check out the first reveal trailer below, and be sure to check back for the games’ official release date and more details.