A polar vortex is engulfing the US. Here’s what that really means, and why these events might be getting more common.

A polar vortex is sweeping parts of the US Midwest and East Coast this week, forcing nearly 220 million Americans to contend with below-freezing temperatures.

The polar vortex is an area of circulating cold air that rings the planet’s North and South Poles. Sometimes that vortex destabilizes, sending surges of Arctic air south.

Windchill temperatures could hit minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit in North Dakota, South Dakota, and parts of Minnesota, far below average for this time of year.

Officials warn that frostbite can strike within minutes at these frigid temperatures.

If Arctic ice continues to melt, polar-vortex events could get more frequent.

For the first time since 2014, a polar vortex is descending on North America.

In parts of the Midwest and New England, about 25 million Americans are about to experience temperatures of minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Some areas in Minnesota and the Dakotas are facing temperatures 50 degrees below average – that’s life-threatening cold.

The National Weather Service’s Chicago office said windchill of minus 30 to minus 55 degrees Fahrenheit would hit the city between Tuesday and Thursday, with “record-breaking cold (potentially all-time)” on Wednesday.

The term polar vortex describes the mass of low-pressure cold air that circulates in the stratosphere above the Arctic. Sometimes the circulation of the polar vortex weakens during the winter, causing surges of frigid arctic air to splinter off and drift south.

The freezing air is carried by the jet stream, a current of wind that extends around the hemisphere and divides the air masses in the polar region from those farther south.

caption How the jet stream impacts the polar vortex. source BI Graphics/NOAA

This polar air mass has always been present, but scientists first dubbed it the “polar vortex” in 2014, when a cold snap hit a majority of the continental US.

Kevin Loria contributed to a past version of this story.