The polar vortex ravaging the US with extreme cold has killed at least 11 people

- At least 11 people have died from the extreme weather caused by the polar vortex or accidents related to it.
- Some were killed by the cold outside of their homes, while others were involved in road accidents.
- The polar vortex has brought life-threatening cold and conditions that can give people frostbite in as little as five minutes.
- Authorities are taking extra measures to help the elderly and homeless as wind chill temperatures as low as minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit have been recorded.
At least 11 people have been killed across several states as a polar vortex brings record-breaking low temperatures to the US.
Officials are warning of life-threatening conditions as the weather system stretching from New York to Montana brings temperatures colder than Antarctica and the potential of getting frostbite from spending as little as five minutes outside.
Here is a breakdown of the deaths reported so far:
- The body of University of Iowa student Gerald Belz was found on campus on Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported. Officials have linked the death to extreme cold.
- An unnamed 70-year-old man who was found dead outside of his home, and may have frozen to death, according to the Detroit Free Press.
- Another unnamed man was found dead outside in Michigan without a hat or gloves. He was a former member of the city council in the town of Ecorse, the Detroit Free Press reported.
- An 82-year-old man died after he was found with hypothermia outside of his home in Illinois, NBC News reported.
- Another man was found frozen in a garage near his home in Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to the same report. People named him as 55-year-old Charley Lampley, and said he was shoveling snow outside his home before he was found.
- A 75-year-old man died in suburban Chicago on Monday when he was hit by a snow plow, local ABC-affiliate News Channel 20 reported.
- A man and a woman were killed on Monday when their SUV struck another vehicle on a snow-covered road in Indiana, the AP reported.
- A 59-year-old man was found dead outside his home in Indiana on Tuesday. The country coroner said it appeared the man fell outside his home, NBC News reported.
- Another person was killed by extreme windchill in Tazewell County, Illinois, according to emergency officials cited by NBC.
- A nine-year-old Nebraska boy died on Sunday in Iowa, when the vehicle he was traveling in lost traction on an icy road and went into a ditch, NBC said.
- A 50-year-old woman was killed on Monday when a semi-trailer rear-ended the car she was in. CNN reported that the state patrol said the roads were icy at the time.
- And a 31-year-old man was killed in Iowa on Monday when his car crashed into a telephone pole. Officials said he was driving too fast for the conditions, CNN reported.
Warnings as temperatures break records
Twenty million people in the continental US are expected to experience temperatures of minus 18 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 28 degrees Celsius) or lower by the end of the week, the BBC reported.
It’s -20F in Chicago which is -28.8 Celcius. This is Lake Michigan. pic.twitter.com/UJIKOkJ52c
— doom (@reallyhalalfood) January 30, 2019
The temperatures are setting records: the all-time lowest temperature in Illinois – minus 37 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 38 degrees Celsius) – was recorded at Aurora, Chicago on Wednesday night.
Read more: A polar vortex is engulfing the US. Here’s what that really means, and why these events might be getting more common.
And it feels even colder in many places due when wind chill is taken into account. Wind chill figures are lower than actual temperature, to reflect the way moving air stripes away heat faster than still air.
For example, the actual temperature in DeKalb, Illinois, at midnight on Tuesday was minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 25 degrees Celsius), but the windchill meant it felt like minus 42 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 41 degrees Celsius), according to the National Weather Service.
Wind chill temperatures as low as minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 50 degrees Celsius) have been recorded this week.
The NWS is also monitoring whether a new record low temperature will be recorded in Chicago.
Will #Rockford tie or break all-time record low of -27° from Jan 10, 1982 tonight/Thursday morning? RFD is at -19° as of the 7pm hour. Our forecast low at RFD is -32°. BONUS choice is for record to be tied/broken before 12am tonight & that record to be broken Thu. AM. #ilwx
— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 31, 2019
The NWS and other services have been advising the public on ways to stay safe, including wearing extra layers to prevent frostbite.
Read more: The Midwest is colder than Antarctica thanks to the polar vortex – here’s what it looks like
Authorities have warned of the threat the low temperatures pose to life.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said on Tuesday that the vortex had brought “life-threatening conditions and temperatures.”
National Weather Service forecaster Jim Hayes warned that the conditions could create “a very dangerous situation.”
Read more: A viral photo of Chicago jail inmates shoveling snow in freezing weather is sparking outrage
Illinois governor JB Pritzker said in a statement on Tuesday that “this storm poses a serious threat to the wellbeing of people around the state.”
Thousands of flights have been canceled, schools have closed, and post office services have been suspended in light of the conditions.
Cities are looking to protect the vulnerable, such as seniors and the homeless. Charities and government officials opened shelters to capacity and have taken measures like converting buses into warming centers that can move around cities, the AP reported.
Temperatures across the US are expected to start to ease later on Thursday, but some places could still get colder, and set new records.
