The frigid polar vortex that killed 21 people is on the way out — and temperatures are due to spike by up to 80 degrees

The polar vortex that brought deadly cold to the US is coming to an end, and temperatures could rapidly rise by as much as 80 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend.

The warmer conditions will be welcomed after record-low temperatures disrupted towns and cities, and killed at least 21 people.

But the rapid thaw could create some new problems like flooding, potholes, and burst pipes.

Wintry conditions could also return to some parts of the US Midwest and Northeast next week, though it likely won’t be as cold as during the polar vortex.

The polar vortex brought temperatures lower than minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 46 degrees Celsius), and forecasters predict that some places will become up to 80 degrees Fahrenheit higher than their lowest temperatures during the week.

The polar vortex brought temperatures lower than minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 46 degrees Celsius), and forecasters predict that some places will become up to 80 degrees Fahrenheit higher than their lowest temperatures during the week.

The rebound in temperature could set its own records. Jeff Masters, meteorology director of the Weather Underground firm, said: “I don’t think there’s ever been a case where we’ve seen [such a big] shift in temperatures,” according to The Associated Press.

“Past record-cold waves have not dissipated this quickly,” he added. “Here we are going right into spring-like temperatures.”

Rapidly rising temperatures bring their own problems

The more than 20 million Americans that experienced the life-threateningly low temperatures will likely welcome the milder weather after thousands of flights were canceled, schools were closed, and the US Postal Service suspended operations due to the severe weather.

But the speed at which much of the country is expected to get warmer brings its own problems.

Extreme cold followed by a quick thaw can damage roads, leaving them cracked and filled with potholes.

The heating and cooling of the pavement cause it to expand, contract, and then crack, The Weather Channel warned. Melted water from ice can get into those cracks and freeze overnight, expanding and making the cracks even bigger.

Cars and trucks driving over those cracks can break the road surface further, creating potholes.

Meteorologist Brian Donegan wrote on The Weather Channel: “Since the temperature was so bitterly cold and is now expected to warm up significantly in the days ahead, road surfaces will become stressed due to that quick transition from freeze to thaw. This is why numerous potholes will likely form in the Midwest and Northeast.”

Another problem that the rapid thaw can produce is the phenomenon of “ice jams” – the large chunks of ice created when a frozen river begins to melt, and which can get stuck or pile up in rivers. These can cause water to overflow and flood the surrounding area.

Melting icewater from surrounding areas can also flow into rivers and lakes, causing flooding.

Pipes can also freeze and burst.

Anthony Tornetta, a spokesman for the American Red Cross, told USA Today: “Unfortunately, this polar vortex is gripping a large portion of the country and frozen pipes is an unfortunate reality in some cases.”

Some parts of the country may have to embrace the cold again

Some parts of the US may have to brace themselves for the return of winter weather after the warm spell, though it won’t be as cold as the polar vortex.

Donegan, the meteorologist at The Weather Channel, predicted that the “mild pattern is not expected to be prolonged” for some parts of the country.

“Below-average temperatures might return to the Midwest and Northeast next week,” he warned, though “the good news is that it likely won’t be as harsh as this week’s arctic blast.”

Some branches of the National Weather Service (NWS) are warning people to prepare for cold weather next week after a warmer weekend.

The NWS in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, warned that an “Arctic chill” may return next week after a “great” weekend.

The NWS in Chicago predicts a significant increase in temperatures next week, with a high of 56 degrees Fahrenheit (13 degrees Celsius) on Monday.

However, it warned of rain and ice over the weekend and into next week.