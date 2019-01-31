Parts of the Midwest are colder than Antarctica due to a polar vortex. Can you guess which photo was taken where?

caption Is this a photo of the Midwest or Antarctica? source Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images)

The polar vortex is causing subzero temperatures in parts of the Midwest.

Cities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois have reported temperatures colder than those currently in Antarctica.

The freezing Midwest looks a bit like the South Pole in photos. Can you tell them apart?

The Midwest continues to experience record-breaking subzero temperatures due to the polar vortex – an area of circulating cold air that rings the planet’s North and South poles.

Cities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois have reported temperatures colder than Antarctica, the planet’s southernmost continent.

Granted, it is summer in Antarctica right now. Average wintertime temperatures in the South Pole are more like minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

But temperatures in the Midwest are some of the coldest ever reported for the region, and the National Weather Service said Minneapolis, Minnesota, did drop to Antarctic winter levels at -50 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill factored in.

With all of the snow, ice, and freezing wind, the Midwest is starting to look a bit like the South Pole in photos. Can you tell which is which?

Is this frozen body of water in Antarctica or the Midwest?

caption Antarctica or the Midwest? source Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Answer: It’s Lake Michigan off the coast of Chicago, Illinois.

Are these Arctic explorers or Midwesterners?

caption Are they in Antarctica or the Midwest? source Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images

Answer: These two are looking out over Lake Michigan in Chicago. Temperatures dropped to -20 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday.

What about this frozen selfie?

caption Can you tell where he is? source Scott Sears via Getty Images

Answer: That’s 26-year-old Lieutenant Scott Sears, the youngest person to reach the South Pole traveling solo in 2017 until the record was broken by 16-year-old Jade Hameister the following year. He snapped the selfie in Antarctica.

Is this observation deck in the South Pole or in the Midwest?

caption Is it the South Pole or the Midwest? source REUTERS/Pinar Istek

Answer: It’s the frozen Chicago River in Illinois.

Are these Arctic penguins, or have they escaped from the Chicago zoo?

caption Where do these penguins live? source Kyodo News via Getty Images

Answer: They are Adelie penguins who call the Antarctic Sea home.

Is this bird flying in Antarctica or in the Midwest?

caption What place is pictured? source Costfoto/Barcroft Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Answer: It’s in Antarctica.

Are these ice formations a product of the Arctic or the Midwest?

caption Where were these ice formations formed? source Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images)

Answer: It’s ice along Lake Michigan’s shoreline.

What about these ice formations?

caption Are these Arctic or Midwestern icicles? source Costfoto/Barcroft Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Answer: In Antarctica, even icebergs have icicles.

Is this person looking out at the Midwestern horizon or the Arctic?

caption Are they in the Midwest or the Arctic? source Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images

Answer: They’re watching steam hover above Lake Michigan.

Are these people taking photos in Antarctica or somewhere in the Midwest?

caption Where was this photo taken? source Kiichiro Sato/ Getty

Answer: They’re on the icy shores of Lake Michigan.

Is this Lake Michigan or the Arctic Sea?

caption What body of water is this? source Torsten Blackwood/Pool/Reuters

Answer: This is Vincennes Bay in the Australian Antarctic Territory.

Is this person jogging in the Midwest, or in the Arctic tundra?

caption Where is this person jogging? source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Answer: They’re jogging along the lakefront in Chicago.

