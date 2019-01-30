Parts of the US are colder than Antarctica as a frigid polar vortex brings temperatures of -30 degrees

caption A shaded map showing the temperatures across the US, including wind chill, as of 5 a.m. CST. source National Weather Service

Temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 34 degrees Celsius) were recorded in Wisconsin on Wednesday morning, part of a wider freezing weather system stretching from New York to North Dakota.

Just one weather station in Antarctica managed a temperature lower than -30F.

More than 55 million Americans will experience sub-zero temperatures, and four deaths have already been linked to the deadly weather system.

Authorities are warning people that they can get frostbite from spending just five minutes outside.

US cities at the center of a frigid, deadly weather system are colder than most of Antarctica, as a polar vortex brings record-low temperatures.

La Crosse, Wisconsin, recorded temperatures of minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 34 degrees Celsius) at 5.20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

AccuWeather data showed that just one weather station in Antarctica recorded a lower temperature at the same time. Most were significantly warmer.

We have officially hit -30 here at the NWS La Crosse office as of 520 a.m. The wind chill is -54. Be sure to dress appropriately if you're heading out for the day. pic.twitter.com/y80sMDZM7y — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) January 30, 2019

Temperatures have also broken US records: Rockford, Illinois, registered its lowest-ever reading of minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 30 degrees Celsius) at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three degrees colder than the previous record from 1966.

NWS La Crosse said this morning’s temperature may be the “all-time coldest records for the office” since it opened 23 years ago.

The -30 at NWS La Crosse may be the all-time coldest record for the office. Official records for the office go back to Jan. 1, 2000. The office opened in 1996, so it's possible it may have been colder at some point. -25 had been the coldest on Jan. 6, 2014 & Jan. 29, 2019. — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) January 30, 2019

Temperatures are expected to fall further over the day. “DAILY record lows for today, Jan. 30, have already been broken in the area with temperatures still falling!,” NWS Chicago tweeted on Wednesday.

And it will feel even colder to the 55 million Americans who will experience below-zero temperatures due to wind chill.

This graphic shows how low the temperatures will be around Chicago due to wind chill. Wind chill is colder than regular temperatures, to reflect how wind strips heat away faster than still air.

The heart of the Arctic cold has arrived. The combined effects of the cold & winds are at their peak today with wind chills of -45° to -60° continuing. The afternoon highs today…yes the highs…will only be -11° to -17°. Please be smart & safe today. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/3WaRW6SyKR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 30, 2019

The actual temperature in DeKalb, Illinois, at midnight on Tuesday was minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 25 degrees Celcius), but the wind chill meant it felt like minus 42 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 41 degrees Celcius), according to the NWS.

And it warned: “Temperatures & wind chills will continue to head down, down, down.”

caption A person takes a photo by the by Chicago River during the polar vortex on January 29, 2019. source REUTERS/Pinar Istek

At midnight, Minneapolis and its surrounding areas experienced wind chill temperatures as low as minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 51 Celsius).

The NSW predicts that the lowest temperature on Wednesday will be minus 33 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 36 degrees Celsius), recorded at Fosston, Minnesota.

caption Pedestrians cross the street at rush hour on Tuesday as the polar vortex descends. source REUTERS/Pinar Istek

At least four deaths have been liked to the weather as of Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. A man was struck and killed by a snow plow in the Chicago area, a couple’s SUV struck another on a snow-covered road in Indiana, and a man in Milwaukee man was found frozen to death in a garage.

The NWS and other services have been advising the public on ways to stay safe including wearing extra layers to prevent frostbite.

The service warned on Tuesday that people could get frostbite and hypothermia after spending as little as five minutes outside.

These extremely cold conditions are life-threatening. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin within 5 minutes. Even hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Graphic courtesy of @fema #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/w5JgIpJTCr — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 30, 2019

Chicago Public Health advised people in the area: “Chicago, take extra precautions to stay warm & avoid hypothermia & frostbite. Avoid unnecessary trips outside, and if it is necessary to go outside, wear several loose fitting layers of warm clothing. Make sure your cell phone is charged & keep a blanket in your car.”

Police stations in Chicago also opened their doors to people who need to escape the cold.

More than 1,700 flights were canceled early Wednesday, largely out of Chicago O’Hare and Chicago Midway international airports, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Hundreds of public schools and several large universities from North Dakota to Pennsylvania canceled classes Tuesday or planned to do so Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, while the US Postal Service said it was suspending services in some places because it wouldn’t be safe for staff to go outside.