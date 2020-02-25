Volvo’s high-performance electric-vehicle brand just revealed a sleek concept car that hints at how it will compete with established makes like Tesla

caption The Polestar Precept concept. source Polestar

Polestar, Volvo’s high-performance electric sub-brand, offered a first look at the all-electric concept car it’s bringing to the Geneva International Motor Show next month.

The stunning, sharp-edged EV places an emphasis on environmentally sustainable design. Its interior includes materials made from recycled plastic bottles, fishing nets, and cork.

The car is also packed with tech – it sports radar and lidar sensors, a 15-inch touchscreen, and eye-tracking technology. Instead of traditional mirrors, the Precept relies on cameras and screens, a feature that’s still not legal in the US.

In unveiling the Cybertruck, Tesla tried to make sharp angles cool again – but with the debut of its Precept concept car, Polestar just showed Tesla how striking softer ones can be.

Polestar became Volvo’s sub-brand dedicated to building electric performance cars a couple of years back, using a name that had been with the company for decades for an entirely new project. The brand is now teasing a stunning, all-electric concept vehicle called the Precept, which it will display at the Geneva International Motor Show next month.

The concept shows that Volvo and its parent company Geely mean business when it comes to building an electric lineup in a world where gas-powered ones are still the norm. The Precept points toward a focus on sustainable manufacturing practices, rather than simply on building a more efficient alternative to traditional gas-powered vehicles.

Polestar says the Precept, which represents “a manifesto of things to come,” is partially built from recycled plastic bottles, cork, and fishing nets.

Learn more about what makes the Precept concept special below:

Polestar, Volvo's performance sub-brand, is showing off a stunning electric concept car at the Geneva International Motor Show next month.

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

The Precept, according to Polestar, is "a vision of what Polestar stands for and what makes the brand relevant." The brand is advertising it with plenty of interesting and environmentally sustainable quirks and features, so let's dive in.

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

There's a front wing integrated into the Precept's hood, which Polestar says increases aerodynamics and, consequently, range.

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

The Precept also features a panoramic glass roof …

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

… and Volvo's signature "Thor's Hammer" headlights.

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

Where the front grille would normally be on a gas-powered car, there's a collection of two radar sensors and an HD camera behind a transparent panel. A lidar pod up top sends information to the Precept's various driver-assistance systems.

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

In lieu of traditional side mirrors, the Polestar Precept sports side-mounted cameras; in place of the rear-view mirror is a screen that displays live video captured by a rear-facing camera.

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

Not to mention, the Precept has a 15-inch center touchscreen and a 12.5-inch display for the driver. Polestar says that eye-tracking technology will monitor where the driver is looking and change what's displayed on various screens accordingly.

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

According to Polestar, the Precept's seats are woven from recycled bottles …

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

… while its bolsters and headrests are made of recycled-cork vinyl.

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

Interior panels and seat backs are built from flax-based composites, which offer an 80% reduction in plastic waste, Polestar says. Carpets are made from recycled fishing nets.

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

It's unclear how these sustainable manufacturing practices will actually play into Polestar's future EVs, but concept cars usually hint at what automakers want to do. Plus, the Polestar 2, scheduled to be on the road this year, features a vegan interior.

caption Polestar Precept. source Polestar

