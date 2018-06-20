Police arrest 23-year-old man after explosion at London Tube station that injured 5 people

- source
Police have arrested a 23-year-old man they believe was behind the explosion at a London underground station which injured five people last night.
British Transport Police said Wednesday that they had detained the man on suspicion of “doing an act likely to cause an explosion to injure or damage property, and endangering safety on the railway.”
The blast took place on Tuesday evening at Southgate underground station on the Piccadilly Line, and injured five people.
Police described the incident as “minor” and do not believe it is linked to terrorism.